Von der Leyen to ERR: Member states can learn a lot from Estonia

Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen Source: ERR
On May 1, the 20th anniversary of the European Union's "big bang" enlargement was celebrated in Brussels. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told ERR that member states can learn a lot from Estonia.

Von der Leyen said enlargement was a wonderful event in European history because so many people gained the right to travel, live, study and work across the bloc.

She said creating the single market was a great economic victory, and young people have used their freedoms the most via the Erasmus exchange programs.

Speaking to journalists, von der Leyen told ERR that EU member states can learn a lot from Estonia.

"All member states are equal and we need all member states and their strong voices. Estonia is outstanding and impressive in showing us that understood much earlier than many other member states in the European Union the threat that Russia poses and that you have to speak and answer to Russia with strength and unity. Then Estonia is phenomenal in digital leadership, there is a lot to be learned from Estonia," she said.

On May 1, 2004, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia joined the union, taking it from 15 members to 25 in the "big bang" enlargement.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamer

