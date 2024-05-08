New law would make electricity generation in Estonia emission-free by 2040

News
The Ministry of Climate.
The Ministry of Climate. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The forthcoming climate law aims for the public sector to phase out fossil fuels by 2040, CO2-free electricity generation and security of supply, as well as CO2-free heat generating.

Among other things, the Ministry has identified the overall reduction of emissions through the transition to cleaner energy as an important direction of the climate resilient economy act, which is being drafted by the Ministry.

The goal is for the public sector to phase out fossil fuels by 2040 (except in areas where there are no technological alternatives); that electricity generation with security of supply will be CO2-free by 2040; and that heat generation will be CO2-free beginning the same year.

Likewise, new mineral extraction permits will only be issued for the extraction of oil shale for use in the production of oil shale chemistry or other products that cannot be utilized as fuels or energy carriers. Shale mining permits that have already been given can be used until they expire.

In larger cities, public transportation will be zero-emissions by 2040, with taxis transitioning to zero-emission or electric cars by 2035. By the same year, the public sector fleet will switch to zero-emissions or electricity as well.

Domestic ferry traffic will be zero emission by 2040.

Permits for the introduction of new technologies will be simplified and accelerated. In addition, 30 percent of the proceeds from the government's sale of CO2 will be used for private sector investment in new technologies and energy efficiency.

It also sets a target for 25 percent of public procurement to include CO2 emissions as one of the evaluation criteria by 2030.

In the case of forestry, the objective is to establish a uniform felling rate that does not exceed the net increment of commercial forests, i.e. the reserve of commercial forests is not reduced as a result of felling. A specialized alternative for establishing forest plantations will be developed to provide increased availability of resources for long-lasting wood products and wood chemistry.

The grounds for obtaining peat extraction permits will be altered, resulting in a 12 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from peat production by 2030. Permits for peat extraction will be issued conditionally upon large peat refining in Estonia beginning in 2035.

Gas plants running on natural gas until 2040.

According to the new law, the energy industry will be required to pay the largest contribution so that the CO2 emissions released can be used by potential new sectors.

The executive summary of the draft states that it is also possible for industries to come to Estonia that may be emission-intensive with today's technologies, but whose products contribute to the goals of a climate-resilient economy.

Under the new law, greenhouse gas emission reduction targets are -37 percent by 2030 compared to 2022 (-85 percent compared to 1990); -45 percent by 2035 compared to 2022 (-87 percent compared to 1990); and -84 percent by 2040 compared to 2022 (-96 percent compared to 1990).

The targets are based on the assumption that 1,200 megawatts of gas-fired power plants will be added to the electricity system by 2030 to ensure security of supply. These plants will initially run on natural gas and from 2040 on alternative fuels, i.e. CO2-free.

It concludes that after 2040, natural gas could be replaced by biogas or hydrogen, or carbon capture devices could be used in plants as they become carbon neutral.

In addition, it is estimated that all electricity and heat production will be CO2-free by 2040 at the latest.

The goal is to produce the same amount of renewable electricity as Estonia's total consumption by 2030.

An emissions buffer will be created for new industries.

The summary of the bill states that Estonia welcomes new industries that contribute to a climate-resilient economy. To this end, a large so-called "emissions buffer" is left in the law. The oil shale industry is expected to be the largest contributor to this buffer, accounting for nearly three-quarters of total industrial emissions in 2022.

For this reason, the law sets emission reduction targets for the oil shale industry and other industries separately, so that a large buffer in greenhouse gas emissions can be created when new facilities are established in Estonia.

Greenhouse gas emission targets for the shale oil industry are to increase emissions by up to 40 percent by 2022, 12 percent by 2035, and 16 percent by 2040 from 2022 levels.

The targets for other manufacturing industries are to increase emissions by up to 116 percent by 2030, 62 percent by 2035, and eight percent by 2040 from 2022 levels.

The text of the bill has not yet been finalized, so it is not possible to say whether the targets will be written into law in this form.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:44

Ringvee: Forced dissolution of Moscow-subordinate religious communities last resort

19:38

Estonian police back removal of Soviet-era monuments from public space

19:01

Foreign Ministry summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over GPS signal interference

18:38

Netherlands to bring F-35 fighters to Estonia's Ämari Air Base from December

18:13

New law would make electricity generation in Estonia emission-free by 2040

18:02

New exhibition of Ukrainain and Polish children's war drawings opens at Riigikogu

17:38

Tallinn deputy mayor: Wise to listen to Bolt's view on bike-sharing scheme

16:49

Estonia was aware of problems in meeting EU climate targets back in 2017

16:34

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

15:57

Farištamo Eller: Private profits at the expense of public property and society

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

07.05

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

07.05

Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

06.05

GPS jamming hard to combat

07.05

Estonia's food card initiative bags prestigious European award

07.05

OECD advises Estonia to review public expenditure, increase tax revenues

07.05

Estonian state weighing up options on widespread use of ground heat pumps

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo