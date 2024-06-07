Ministry promises draft climate law will be ready in June

The Ministry of Climate promises to complete a draft of the climate-proof economy law (the so-called climate law) this month and expects it to enter into force on January 1.

"As promised, the draft law will be ready in June with the explanatory memorandum. Then the coordination round will start, and the resulting changes will be introduced during the summer. We plan to submit the draft to the government at the end of the summer and to the parliament in early autumn," said Kristi Klaas, the ministry's deputy secretary general for green transition. "The timing of the law's entry into force depends on the Riigikogu's pace of work. We hope that it will come into force on January 1, 2025."

Klaas said, that due to the law's future impact, drafting the bill and its explanatory letter is a big job. "The pace so far has been fast, but we have still been able to be thorough. We also attach great importance to substantive engagement, which also takes time," she stressed.

The law is expected to clarify how Estonia can reach climate neutrality by 2050 and create the prerequisites for better adaptation to climate change.

"The objectives and principles set out in the law will provide investment certainty for businesses to make long-term decisions, giving predictability on the long-term objectives of climate policy," the ministry stated on its website.

The ministry presented the basic outlines of the climate law on May 8 which received heavy criticism.

