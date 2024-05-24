Gallery: Armored train 'Wabadus' arrives at War Museum

A replica armored train No. 7 "Wabadus" , completed as a gift for the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, has arrived at the War Museum in Viimsi.

A section of railway with old wooden sleepers was built to display the train and museum workers are now preparing it for the public.

The train was housed at a depot in Tapa for the last four years.

Wabadus is based on the original armored trains used in the Estonian War of Independence (1918-1920). The name means "freedom" in Estonian, using the spelling conventions of the first Estonian Republic.

Armored trains were in common use during the War of Independence against forces from the fledgling Soviet Russian state, providing mobile firepower at a time when road travel was in its infancy, and securing positions which ground troops could exploit.

--

