One-of-a-kind switcher locomotive arrives at new museum home in Haapsalu

A unique new exhibit arrived at the Haapsalu Railway and Communications Museum on Friday — a one-of-a-kind MEV-1 switcher locomotive, which was transported to the coastal city from the rail depot in Pääsküla.

Also known as a shunter locomotive, station pilot or shifter locomotive, the MEV-1 switcher locomotive began its journey to Haapsalu from the rail depot in Tallinn's Pääsküla neighborhood on Thursday.

On Friday morning, the locomotive was lifted into place with the help of two cranes — first the chassis, then the body.

Switcher locomotives are used to maneuver railway vehicles over short distances, typically operating in railyards to assemble trains in order, known as switching.

"This is the former switcher locomotive no. 1, which was used for depot switching work from the mid-1990s until the arrival of the Stadler trains," said Oliver Kuks, an instructor train engineer for Elron.

"What's interesting is that it was rebuilt from a motor car," noted Talis Vare, director of the Haapsalu Railway and Communications Museum. "The conversion from a motor car into a switcher locomotive was the work of Estonians, and there's nothing else like it anywhere in the world."

"This is a machine that was arguably the first in a reindependent Estonia to be rebuilt entirely by locals," Kuks highlighted. "It's the only one of its kind anywhere on the planet. Similar cars surely exist around the world, but certainly none that have been rebuilt quite like this one."

The MEV-1 has been retired since 2013, when switching operations with the old electric trains ended. In recent years, the locomotive served as a museum, and since space at the Pääsküla depot has been tight following the arrival of Elron's new Škoda trains, the railway museum in Haapsalu seemed like the perfect place for the vintage locomotive.

The newly arrived switcher locomotive is 20 meters long and weighs over 50 metric tons.

"I think we'll start by opening the doors to those who are interested," said Vare. "We won't keep it open daily, but we'll announce some special events. We'll likely use it in educational programs, and set up an exhibition here about the building and conversion of this locomotive."

--

