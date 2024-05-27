Hot weather to continue this week in Estonia

A sultry late May day in Vabaduse väljak in central Tallinn.
A sultry late May day in Vabaduse väljak in central Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The current heatwave will continue in the next few days, though warm air masses will bring thunderstorms and potential downpours from mid-week onward.

Monday night was warm and still, but cloudy with scattered showers in places.

Weather in Estonia for the morning of Monday, May 27, 2024. Source: ERR

Tuesday has dawned clear again, with very little wind and temperatures of 19-21C on the mainland, slightly cooler over the islands.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Monday, May 27, 2024. Source: ERR

The cloud will regroup in the afternoon, however, across much of the country, though parts of the west, particularly over Saaremaa, are set to remain clear. In the north and east, the cloud will take the form of storm clouds and there is a good chance of thunder, and showers, east of a notional cline roughly from the Tallinn area running southeast to Võru. West of that line will remain largely dry.

Four-day weather outlook, Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31, 2024. Source: ERR

Overnight into Tuesday it will remain warm, while on Tuesday the prognosis is for a high probability of rain in central and eastern Estonia. From Wednesday, the showers will likely have spread nationwide, and the arrival of another hot air mass also means thunderstorms are forecast – not only on Wednesday but through to Friday.

With the storms will come intense downpours, strong winds and even hail.

Average temperatures are set to remain in the 27-28C range through the week (15-16C at night), with highs up to 31C expected.

During showers and also in some coastal areas, temperatures are forecast to be lower.

Dawn was just after 4.20 a.m. Monday, while sundown is at 10.15 p.m. On Friday, dawn will be at 4.15 a.m. and sunset a little before 10.25 p.m. (Tallinn times).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

