Circle K suspends sale of gasoline 98 due to terminal failure

Fuel retailer Circle K suspended the sale of 98 octane gasoline at service stations due to a terminal malfunction and will gradually resume refueling throughout the week following quality control checks.

"Over the weekend, a malfunction occurred in the fuel dispensing pipeline at Circle K's terminal, which may have affected the quality of 98 octane gasoline at some Circle K service stations. The terminal malfunction has been resolved as of today," the company announced.

As a precautionary measure, Circle K has temporarily suspended the sale of 98 milesPLUS gasoline at all of its service and automated stations.

"We are conducting additional quality checks at all stations throughout the week. We will resume the sale of 98 milesPLUS at stations where inspections have been completed and the analysis is satisfactory," explained Raimo Vahtrik, Circle K Estonia's sales director for motor fuels.

He emphasized that the issue is limited to 98 octane gasoline, and other types of fuel are unaffected and safe to use.

For the latest information on which service stations are closed or open due to inspections, please visit the Circle K website.

Circle K requests that all vehicle owners who refueled with 98 milesPLUS gasoline between May 25-26 and have noticed irregularities in their vehicle's engine performance contact Circle K customer service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!