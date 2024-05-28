Ida-Viru County businessman Nikolai Ossipenko dies

News
Nikolai Ossipenko (1958-2024).
Nikolai Ossipenko (1958-2024).
News

Prominent Ida-Viru County businessman and politician Nikolai Ossipenko has died. He was 66.

Born in 1958, Ossipenko was most well-known for his ventures in waste management and road maintenance, and his most significant companies included N&V and Ekovir.

Prior to entering business, Ossipenko worked for many years in the police and the Militsiya, the Soviet police force.

His final years were dogged by a corruption scandal which broke in the fall of 2022 in the Ida-Viru County town of Kohtla-Järve, implicating nearly 20 suspects.

Ossipenko's failing health led to a divergence of opinion between prosecution and defense on whether he should be held in custody.

Ultimately he was detained for over six months. He passed away on Monday, just over a year to the day after his release.

Nikolai Ossipenko was elected to the Jõhvi municipal council five times, though in latter years generally did not attend council meetings.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Rene Kundla

