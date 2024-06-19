Statistics shows uptick in drugs and counterfeit medicines orders from abroad

News
Tax and Customs Board.
Tax and Customs Board. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Data from the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) shows that an increasing number of counterfeit medicines and products containing narcotic substances are being ordered from foreign online stores. Estonian authorities warn against such activities.

Albina Saar, chief customs inspector overseeing postal control at the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), stated that an increasingly prevalent issue involves goods ordered from abroad that are legal in their country of origin but not in Estonia due to local laws. These items are banned in Estonia either because of excessive quantities or the presence of narcotic substances.

"One Dutch website offers truffles containing narcotic substances. This is a significant problem because there wasn't even a notification initially that these are prohibited. Now they have added a warning that these items are banned in countries like Estonia. However, people still order them. There is a common misconception that if they purchase from a country where it's legal, like the Netherlands, they can send it to Estonia. However, Estonian law is much stricter in this regard, and such hallucinogenic mushrooms or truffles are not permitted," explained Saar.

According to Saar, the volume of prohibited substances being discovered is increasing every year. She noted that the contents of goods arriving from non-EU countries are scrutinized because their standards might not align with those of the European Union. Some manufacturers openly add extra substances, while others do so covertly.

Saar mentioned that Botox is classified as a medication, meaning larger quantities require authorization from the State Agency of Medicines for transport. However, individuals attempting to transport it without permission often send it to places that do not adhere to regulations, continuing to operate through dubious means.

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 50 percent of medicines purchased from illegal online marketplaces are counterfeit. Additionally, such medications may contain substances not listed on the packaging. Counterfeit drugs are very dangerous because their origin, supply chain and quality are unknown," said Evelin Saar, a specialist in the supervisory department of the State Agency of Medicines.

The agency representative reminded that medicines should only be purchased from legal pharmacies, as obtaining them from outside these establishments poses a risk to one's health.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Mati Unt Museum gets permanent exhibition

14:26

Expert: Greatest threat not from Russia but Western domestic politics

14:20

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan smashes world T20 cricket record with 27-ball century

14:15

European Commission will not bring deficit proceedings against Estonia

14:03

Estonia signs Mistral joint procurement deal with 4 EU countries

13:44

Tartu Song Festival parade changes traffic routes on Saturday

13:22

Kaja Kallas on EU high representative nomination: I'm extremely skeptical

13:10

High school exam results reach schools at the last minute

12:51

Ecologist: A pompom hat might save you from a gull attack

12:29

City of Tallinn presents award to European decathlon champion Johannes Erm

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.06

Proposed changes in Estonia entail neutering pet cats, ending dog chaining

18.06

Tallinn's Kadaka puiestee to close during viaduct reconstruction

18.06

Estonia's defense spending 2nd highest in NATO

07:55

EKRE split results in party's lowest rating in recent years

18.06

Every tenth Estonian suffering from gambling addiction

18.06

Kene Vernik: Daily routines of Estonian schools and kindergartens must change

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo