Statistics shows uptick in drugs and counterfeit medicines orders from abroad

Data from the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) shows that an increasing number of counterfeit medicines and products containing narcotic substances are being ordered from foreign online stores. Estonian authorities warn against such activities.

Albina Saar, chief customs inspector overseeing postal control at the Tax and Customs Board (MTA), stated that an increasingly prevalent issue involves goods ordered from abroad that are legal in their country of origin but not in Estonia due to local laws. These items are banned in Estonia either because of excessive quantities or the presence of narcotic substances.

"One Dutch website offers truffles containing narcotic substances. This is a significant problem because there wasn't even a notification initially that these are prohibited. Now they have added a warning that these items are banned in countries like Estonia. However, people still order them. There is a common misconception that if they purchase from a country where it's legal, like the Netherlands, they can send it to Estonia. However, Estonian law is much stricter in this regard, and such hallucinogenic mushrooms or truffles are not permitted," explained Saar.

According to Saar, the volume of prohibited substances being discovered is increasing every year. She noted that the contents of goods arriving from non-EU countries are scrutinized because their standards might not align with those of the European Union. Some manufacturers openly add extra substances, while others do so covertly.

Saar mentioned that Botox is classified as a medication, meaning larger quantities require authorization from the State Agency of Medicines for transport. However, individuals attempting to transport it without permission often send it to places that do not adhere to regulations, continuing to operate through dubious means.

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 50 percent of medicines purchased from illegal online marketplaces are counterfeit. Additionally, such medications may contain substances not listed on the packaging. Counterfeit drugs are very dangerous because their origin, supply chain and quality are unknown," said Evelin Saar, a specialist in the supervisory department of the State Agency of Medicines.

The agency representative reminded that medicines should only be purchased from legal pharmacies, as obtaining them from outside these establishments poses a risk to one's health.

