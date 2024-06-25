Põltsamaa exhibition highlights famous regional food and wine

Põltsamaa Museum opened a new permanent exhibition "Modern Food and Wine from Põltsamaa" ("Moodne toit ja vein Põltsamaalt") that introduces the success story of food and wine production from the start of the last century to the modern day.

Visitors are greeted by the modern-day Põltsamaa's most famous product – "Kosmos" marmalade and food sold in toothpaste-like tubes for astronauts such as borsch, coffee, and kakao. Discontinued canned foods, salads, and juices are also on display.

The overview gives an insight into more than a century's worth of wine production history.

"The entire management of this factory is characterized by a spirit of innovation, a spirit of development, an innovative approach," said the Põltsamaa castle complex director Egle Oja.

"Inside the jars are real preserves, there are originals as well as products that have been restored to the present day, because unfortunately, not all the originals we wanted to present here have survived."

Põltsamaa continues to produce canned soups, canned salads, and mustard but the company discontinued the production of wine and canning as the plant needed major investments.

"But our exhibition still sums up again the long history of wine production, which has also been a unique, long and continuous story in Estonia. Through the various powers that have been in power, wine production has been kept alive here," said Oja.

"We plan to present the history of the dairy industry and the Põltsamaa dairy industry in a new exhibition, which we are now starting to develop," Oja told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The food production exhibition in Põltsamaa is free.

--

