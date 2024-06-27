Tartu's annual City Day takes place on Saturday

News
Tartu City Day 2022.
Tartu City Day 2022. Source: Eva Maria Tartu
News

On Saturday (June 29), Tartu hosts its annual celebration of the city. A rich culture program has been laid on for visitors including concerts, exhibitions, creative treats, cycle rides and many others.

The eventful day begins at 9 a.m. by the market. At 9:30 a.m., Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) will place a flower bouquet on the former Major Karl Luige's grave. Afterward, he will hold a discussion and coffee session at the Shakespearean-style café's terrace. The Bank of Estonia will present commemorative coins dedicated to the city, followed by a performance by Silver Sepp.

City Day offers a wide range of children's events, such as a children's party on Küün tänav with the chances to sing and play. . There will be singing, dancing and games, and performances by children from the Tähtvere Dance Center and the Tähe Viis singing studio. At the train station, Jarek Kasar will perform his concert "Tasa ja Tartu".

At noon, Küün tänav turns into Tartu's official creative street, and will introduce over 30 designers in four hours with musical performances by Arno Tamme, Rene Lauri and DJs from the Biit Me Tartu record store.

At 4 p.m. the Tartu Bicycle Users' Association will organize a cycling tour through the city, introducing different churches, and older and newer places of worship.

The day ends with a gala concert "Culture Capital Throughout the Centuries" that starts at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. The gala concert takes you on a musical journey through history, starting with the first mention of Tartu in the year 1030.

The concert ends with an afterparty with NÖEP as the DJ.

The Gala concert, afterparty, and the Tartu City Day events are free for everyone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:58

Former prosecutor general calls for amendments so trials couldn't be dragged out

13:56

Court acquits Port of Tallinn accused Updated

13:55

Expert: Midsummer has always been about finding a partner

13:26

Peak strawberry season hits Tallinn markets

12:33

Ellerhein and Andres Mustonen to perform at Rapla Church Music Festival

12:07

Clashing interests in the way of reducing CO2 emissions in agriculture

12:03

Poland, Baltics call on EU to build defense line along eastern border

11:32

Statistics: Cinema and concerts most popular entertainment forms in Estonia

11:05

Tartu administrative court to rule on ban of pro-Palestinian demonstration in July

10:27

Photos: French helicopter carrier Mistral arrives in Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.06

Politico: Kaja Kallas approved for EU top job by negotiators

25.06

Skeleton unearthed during excavations on Tallinn street

25.06

Queues no longer forming on Estonian side of Narva border crossing

07:31

Kaja Kallas' looming EU appointment leaves Reform in power vacuum

26.06

Vehicles queuing for several days at South Estonian border crossings

26.06

Interior ministry wants to grant police right to proactively ban protests

25.06

President Karis decides not to promulgate Estonia's car tax law

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo