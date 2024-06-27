Tartu's annual City Day takes place on Saturday

On Saturday (June 29), Tartu hosts its annual celebration of the city. A rich culture program has been laid on for visitors including concerts, exhibitions, creative treats, cycle rides and many others.

The eventful day begins at 9 a.m. by the market. At 9:30 a.m., Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) will place a flower bouquet on the former Major Karl Luige's grave. Afterward, he will hold a discussion and coffee session at the Shakespearean-style café's terrace. The Bank of Estonia will present commemorative coins dedicated to the city, followed by a performance by Silver Sepp.

City Day offers a wide range of children's events, such as a children's party on Küün tänav with the chances to sing and play. . There will be singing, dancing and games, and performances by children from the Tähtvere Dance Center and the Tähe Viis singing studio. At the train station, Jarek Kasar will perform his concert "Tasa ja Tartu".

At noon, Küün tänav turns into Tartu's official creative street, and will introduce over 30 designers in four hours with musical performances by Arno Tamme, Rene Lauri and DJs from the Biit Me Tartu record store.

At 4 p.m. the Tartu Bicycle Users' Association will organize a cycling tour through the city, introducing different churches, and older and newer places of worship.

The day ends with a gala concert "Culture Capital Throughout the Centuries" that starts at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. The gala concert takes you on a musical journey through history, starting with the first mention of Tartu in the year 1030.

The concert ends with an afterparty with NÖEP as the DJ.

The Gala concert, afterparty, and the Tartu City Day events are free for everyone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!