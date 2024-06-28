Scientists studying effect of insects on Tartu's mown lawns

Bumblebee in action.
Bumblebee in action. Source: minupilt.err.ee/Kadri Veskioja
Grass clippings in Tartu City's green areas are mown only once at the end of the summer. Now University of Tartu entomologists will research mown and unmown areas to map nesting species.

The urban nature coordinator, Mirjam Võsaste, said, "Rarely mowing has several purposes. It helps support our native plant species by letting them flower and produce seeds and avoid the drying of plants during droughts. These areas also provide more food for birds and support insect diversity."

Many bugs and pollinators have less and less to eat in the urban atmosphere and the entomologists will research the current state of the city's bumblebees and butterflies.

This is why there are numerous testing areas in the city with mown and unmown land in sunny places to examine the effect of unmoved lawns on insect abundance.

Counts are carried out three times during the summer, after which the areas are mowed in the fall.  

"Unfortunately, this summer one of our testing areas has been trimmed, so we hope residents have an understanding attitude, that the testing grounds will be mown only once a year. Butterflies, bumblebees, and Tartu's Urban Life Circle project's scientists thank you," Võsaste added.

The testing grounds of Tartu Urban Life Circle's project can be found in the city's parks and along the banks of the river and edge of Anne Canal, amongst others.

Additionally, the parks will be mown more frequently to offer nutrients for pollinators and a sight for sore eyes for the people. The counts will take place at Tartu University's and Estonian University of Life Sciences grounds.

Editor: Lotta Raidna

