Endangered bird delays planned mowing in Viimsi Municipality

Located just outside of Tallinn, Viimsi Municipality had scheduled mowing in Mäealuse Landscape Conservation Area for mid-August. The Environmental Board, however, says that meadows inhabited by the corncrake (Crex crex) cannot be mowed until after the end of the month.

"We request written explanations and considerations along with the legal bases serving as the justification for this ban," Taavi Rebane, director of Viimsi Municipality's Department of the Environment, wrote in a letter to the Environmental Board late last month. "Viimsi Municipality is aware that the corncrake may have two broods over the summer, and has taken this into account with its activities. However, we are requesting your additional arguments in support of this time restriction on mowing that would outweigh, among other things, the interests of landowners, mowers and farmers."

The corncrake is an endangered species throughout Europe. It is not suited to either meadows being mowed too frequently or too early, or to unmanaged habitats. Corncrake populations in Estonia and Europe in general alike have declined as a result of intensive agriculture.

On July 18 and 22, Viimsi Municipality received feedback from the Environmental Board stating that meadows inhabited by the corncrake cannot be mowed before the end of August.

The Environmental Board has not previously imposed such a restriction, and according to Rebane, it conflicts with the protection management plan in place for the meadows located within the landscape conservation area.

In its application, the municipality highlighted the fact that there are several local conservation areas located within their municipal limits which include heritage meadows – including Mäealuse Landscape Conservation Area. These are maintained in accordance with the guidelines included in their protection management plans.

Rebane explained that efforts have been made to take both meadow maintenance guidelines and the presence of the corncrake into consideration, but that it is currently unclear how to meet both objectives.

The municipality's plan had been to mow in the Mäealuse Landscape Conservation Area in mid-August, and a corresponding contract was concluded accordingly this spring. If the municipality is banned from mowing in August, however, they will not be able to adhere to their contractual agreements, which could result in penalties.

In its application, the municipality also expressed concern regarding the overall impact of corncrake-related restrictions on when mowing can begin. For example, areas receiving state support must be mowed – the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) states on its website that semi-natural communities may not be mowed before July 10, but that mowing must be completed by August 1.

"It remains unclear – how is it possible to fulfill the aforementioned condition if areas inhabited by the corncrake cannot be mowed before the end of August?" Rebane asked.

According to the municipality, another issue altogether is that in certain areas, mowing is necessary in order to manage or preserve other species. For example, mowing may be crucial to controlling wild celery or for the survival of a protected plant species. Furthermore, the value of hay as animal feed decreases as well, meaning that the later it is mowed, the lower the quality.

Rebane added that these issues could lead to a situation where maintaining meadow areas ends up economically unviable, which poses the risk that habitats suitable for the corncrake will end up going unmanaged and, in the long term, end up overgrown.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!