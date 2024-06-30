Drownings down by a third on year

As of Friday, 19 people have drowned in Estonia this year. Swimming while intoxicated remains one of the leading causes of these deaths.

Drowning deaths continue to be a significant issue, but fortunately, this year's number is a third lower than last year. Most of the drowning victims are men over the age of 60, said Reili Kull, head of prevention at the Northern Rescue Center of the Rescue Board.

"There are more drowning victims among men. During the summer months, this is primarily due to intoxication, sometimes health issues. In spring and during the fishing season, drownings are related to fishing activities. People do not perceive the danger as much. Generally, the root causes have been quite similar," Kull explained.

G4S is providing lifeguard services at 12 public and two accessible beaches this year. How are drowning incidents in public beaches?

"Fortunately, there have been no drowning deaths at public beaches this year, and in fact, we haven't had to rescue anyone from drowning danger either," said Maxim Tuul, the project manager for G4S beach lifeguard services.

According to Tuul, alcohol consumption and arriving at the beach already intoxicated are common problems. He mentioned that lifeguards often need to warn people.

Another significant danger at the beach is children going missing because parents do not pay enough attention to them.

"One recommendation is to ask lifeguards for wristbands, which they distribute for free. You can write your phone number on them, so if the lifeguards find a wandering child, they can immediately contact the parent," Tuul advised.

