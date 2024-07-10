Alexela most profitable fuel retailer in 2023

News
Gas station prices board (photo is illustrative).
Gas station prices board (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Fuel retailer Alexela reported the highest 2023 profits of all of Estonia's major gas station chains.

The recently published annual reports of all the major chains also reveal a trend towards a decline in both revenues and expenses in 2023, compared with the preceding year.

Alexela

Alexela had the highest turnover among gas station chains in 2023 at nearly €618 million, a little under €3 million lower than 2022's figure.

As with other competitors, Alexela's costs for goods and raw materials also fell, by €3 million.

The firms' 2023 operating profit was reported at €13.2 million, €3.3 million less than the previous year.

Olerex

According to business registry data, Olerex's sales revenues last year came to nearly €560 million, an on-year fall of €78 million.

Olerex's expenses also fell by nearly €79 million compared with the previous year.

The company's operating profit last year was approximately €5.9 million, about €200,000 more than in 2022.

Olerex is currently involved in legal disputes with the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) regarding biofuel requirements and is involved in a civil lawsuit with competing Terminal Oil, with mutual claims for damages amounting to €11 million.

Neste

Finnish-owned Neste's reported 2023 sales revenues of approximately €213 million, €42 million less than in 2022. Costs the company incurred on goods, raw materials, and services fell proportionately, however, and Neste's 2023 net profit in 2023 was nearly €2.3 million, €300,000 less than in 2022.

Neste also paid out €2.7 million in dividends in 2023, whereas it did not pay any in 2022.

Circle K

Circle K's fiscal year ended on April 30, so the latest data is not yet available.

According to the 2022 report, its sales revenue was just over €400 million, €60 million more than the previous fiscal year, though expenses for goods, raw materials, materials, and services increased by a similar degree.

Circle K's operating profit in the 2022-2023 fiscal year was €12 million, compared with €18 million the previous fiscal year.

The fuel chain paid €8 million in dividends in 2023, down from nearly €13 million the previous year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:31

Court upholds judge bribery acquittal, state liable for damages

15:57

Architecture students to create staircase in Tartu's Annelinn

15:12

Eesti Energia green hybrid bonds raise €400 million on London Stock Exchange

14:28

Alexela most profitable fuel retailer in 2023

14:20

Political parties spend up to a million euros on European election campaigns Updated

13:50

Jacob Collier and Take 6 to perform with Tartu 2024 Symphony Orchestra

13:14

Court: Stripping Russian citizens of weapons permits not counter to Constitution

13:00

Tallinn to rename Moskva puiestee this year

12:25

First kilos of forest mushrooms already on sale

12:23

Gallery: Tartu artists' exhibition opens at Kadriorg

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Inflation in Estonia likely to rally from the autumn

08.07

Several countries interested in renting Estonia's empty prison space

09.07

Estonian slackliner attempts to set new world record in Italy

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 semi-finals live on ETV

07:42

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

09.07

Tallinn Zoo's Pootsman the Siberian tiger dies

08.07

New bikesharing service launches in Tallinn in August

09.07

Over 500 drivers fined during first week of Reidi tee speed cameras

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo