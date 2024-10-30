X!

Paying by card charges full reserve amount at Krooning gas stations

A Krooning gas station.
A Krooning gas station. Source: SCANPIX / ÕHTULEHT
The gas station chain Krooning experienced a malfunction starting Tuesday evening where customers who pay by card are charged for the entire sum reserved for refueling instead of the actual cost of fuel they bought, according to Delfi Ärileht. The company's CEO stated that they are aware of the issue but have not yet been able to resolve it.

Riho Rõuk, CEO of AS Krooning, told Delfi that customers can avoid the glitch by selecting a specific amount to reserve from their account at the pump before starting to refuel. "We are currently working to resolve the issue, after which we'll investigate the cause of this error," he said.

According to Rõuk, Krooning stations remain open as the company actively addresses the problem.

"I'd like to know myself what caused this mess. The card payment system is quite extensive, which is why resolving this will take some time. Hopefully, we can fix it today," Rõuk added.

The CEO confirmed that refunds would be issued to affected customers as soon as possible.

The article was updated to correct a mistake in the original Delfi Ärileht version, which claimed the terminal emptied the person's entire bank account.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Delfi

