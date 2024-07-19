Former finance minister returns to role in new government

Longterm Reform Party politician and former multiple-time minister Jürgen Ligi will become Estonia's next finance minister, outgoing minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) confirmed to ERR on Friday. The party also announced two other ministers.

Ligi was minister of defense from 2005-2007, and minister of finance 2009-2014. He has also served as foreign affairs and education ministers.

"I will not continue as finance minister, but I think the best possible choice will be Jürgen Ligi," Võrklaev said.

"If anyone can continue to fix the public finances and keep the state budget on a sustainable track, it is certainly him. In this sense, my heart is content," he added.

The Reform MP said there are no hard feelings

Mart Võrklaev. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"No, I am not disappointed. Of course, I liked the job. It has been quite a challenge and I have used every day of that time to put Estonia's public finances in order and to make sure our country is protected. It has also been quite tiring and demanding. I also do not mind being able to continue in the Riigikogu at a more leisurely pace," said Võrklaev.

Raising defense costs to 3 percent, putting the state budget on a sustainable path, and implementing an austerity policy were among his greatest achievements as finance minister, he said.

Võrklaev also said Yoko Alender will become the new climate minister and Erkki Keldo as minister of economic affairs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!