Former finance minister returns to role in new government

News
{{1721387880000 | amCalendar}}
Jürgen Ligi (Reform).
Jürgen Ligi (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Longterm Reform Party politician and former multiple-time minister Jürgen Ligi will become Estonia's next finance minister, outgoing minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) confirmed to ERR on Friday. The party also announced two other ministers.

Ligi was minister of defense from 2005-2007, and minister of finance 2009-2014. He has also served as foreign affairs and education ministers. 

"I will not continue as finance minister, but I think the best possible choice will be Jürgen Ligi," Võrklaev said.

"If anyone can continue to fix the public finances and keep the state budget on a sustainable track, it is certainly him. In this sense, my heart is content," he added.

The Reform MP said there are no hard feelings

Mart Võrklaev. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"No, I am not disappointed. Of course, I liked the job. It has been quite a challenge and I have used every day of that time to put Estonia's public finances in order and to make sure our country is protected. It has also been quite tiring and demanding. I also do not mind being able to continue in the Riigikogu at a more leisurely pace," said Võrklaev.

Raising defense costs to 3 percent, putting the state budget on a sustainable path, and implementing an austerity policy were among his greatest achievements as finance minister, he said.

Võrklaev also said Yoko Alender will become the new climate minister and Erkki Keldo as minister of economic affairs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:48

Johanna & Katariin Mudist's 'Sisters have sisterhood' opens at ARS

16:02

EDF colonel: Russia's Kronstadt naval parade canceled

15:25

Some Estonian university programs receive only 1 applicant for next academic year

14:45

Beekeeper: Hives in towns this year yielding more than in rural areas

14:34

Former finance minister returns to role in new government Updated

14:15

Auvere power station offline to early September

13:45

Electricity may cost up to 3 percent more after European grid synchronization

13:02

Eesti 200 chairman: Ministry of Climate to have two ministers in new government

12:37

Mayor: Tallinn will better schedule road works in future

12:10

Train stops in Tallinn's Nõmme district decorated with new artworks

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.07

Tallinn testing cooling centers to prepare for future heatwaves

16.07

One of Europe's largest defense companies invests in Estonia

09:19

Government to postpone removing 'tax hump', Pevkur continues as defense minister

18.07

European Commission allocates additional €1.2 billion to Rail Baltic

18.07

Pärnu-Uulu Via Baltica two-lane highway section completed

18.07

Teachers studying for B2 exam likely to get temporary employment contracts

18.07

Coalition to decide on cuts in autumn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo