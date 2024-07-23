Estonian MEPs to lead European Parliament committees

News
Urmas Paet (Reform), Marina Kaljurand (SDE), Jana Toom (Center) and Riho Terras (Isamaa) are all likely to retain their MEP seats come June 9, according to Norstat.
Urmas Paet (Reform), Marina Kaljurand (SDE), Jana Toom (Center) and Riho Terras (Isamaa) are all likely to retain their MEP seats come June 9, according to Norstat. Source: Arp Müller/ERR
News

Estonian MEPs were elected vice-chairmen of several permanent and sub-committees in the European Parliament (EP) on Tuesday.

Marina Kaljurand (S&D) was confirmed as the first vice-chairman of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, and Urmas Paet (Renew) as the second vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

There are a total of 20 standing committees in the European Parliament, and each of them has a chairman and four vice-chairmen.

"I also worked in the committee during the previous EP mandate. I consider the Civil Liberties Committee to be one of the most important committees of the EP, because it stands for the basic values ​​of the European Union such as democracy, the rule of law, human rights and civil liberties. These topics horizontally cross almost all areas of the European Union, so the field of work is also broad and full of responsibility," Kaljurand said.

Paet, who was the vice-chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the previous composition of the European Parliament, told ERR that he wanted to continue in the same committee as this is where his competencies lie.

"The foreign policy priority of the European Parliament is to support Ukraine until the complete liberation of this country from Russian aggression," Paet said. "For this, it is necessary that the European Union and its member states follow a single foreign policy line."

Riho Terras (EPP) was elected as the fourth vice-chairman of the security and defense subcommittee under the Foreign Affairs Committee. The former head of the Estonian Defense Forces said he wants to keep Ukraine in the spotlight, especially the supply of weapons and ammunition, and European Union defense issues.

"I am optimistic that the security and defense subcommittee will become a full-fledged committee in the not-too-distant future, because the parliament obviously needs a working body with full powers that would cooperate with the defense commissioner of the European Commission, who will take office in the fall," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Estonian MEPs to lead European Parliament committees

17:57

Haanja forest owners: New regulation renders forest economically useless

17:19

Tanel Visnap takes world deaf athletics championships 200m silver

17:07

Indrek Neivelt: What I read and hoped to read in the coalition agreement

16:42

Maarja Vaino: Connections poor in Estonia

16:39

Apartments, commercial space to be built on long-empty Tallinn lot

16:00

Top figure skating choreographer visits Tallinn, gives seminar

15:18

Statistics: Construction price index continued to rise in Q2 2024

14:46

Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Canal

13:55

Former EDF chief joins Milrem Robotics

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.07

Estonia's new government: Who's who

13:41

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

09:36

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

10:39

Estonia's new government sworn in

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

11:42

Child allowance policy changes likely clear by autumn

22.07

Estonia's border guard to get anti-tank weapon systems to counter hybrid threats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo