Estonian MEPs to lead European Parliament committees

Estonian MEPs were elected vice-chairmen of several permanent and sub-committees in the European Parliament (EP) on Tuesday.

Marina Kaljurand (S&D) was confirmed as the first vice-chairman of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, and Urmas Paet (Renew) as the second vice-chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

There are a total of 20 standing committees in the European Parliament, and each of them has a chairman and four vice-chairmen.

"I also worked in the committee during the previous EP mandate. I consider the Civil Liberties Committee to be one of the most important committees of the EP, because it stands for the basic values ​​of the European Union such as democracy, the rule of law, human rights and civil liberties. These topics horizontally cross almost all areas of the European Union, so the field of work is also broad and full of responsibility," Kaljurand said.

Paet, who was the vice-chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the previous composition of the European Parliament, told ERR that he wanted to continue in the same committee as this is where his competencies lie.

"The foreign policy priority of the European Parliament is to support Ukraine until the complete liberation of this country from Russian aggression," Paet said. "For this, it is necessary that the European Union and its member states follow a single foreign policy line."

Riho Terras (EPP) was elected as the fourth vice-chairman of the security and defense subcommittee under the Foreign Affairs Committee. The former head of the Estonian Defense Forces said he wants to keep Ukraine in the spotlight, especially the supply of weapons and ammunition, and European Union defense issues.

"I am optimistic that the security and defense subcommittee will become a full-fledged committee in the not-too-distant future, because the parliament obviously needs a working body with full powers that would cooperate with the defense commissioner of the European Commission, who will take office in the fall," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!