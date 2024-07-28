Advisor to former PM: Coalition agreement also holds good news for entrepreneurs

News
Ardo Hansson.
Ardo Hansson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Ardo Hansson, who served as an economic advisor to Kaja Kallas, stated that alongside negative messages for entrepreneurs, the coalition agreement also contains several positive messages.

Hansson noted that the coalition agreement includes several positive messages for entrepreneurs, despite the presence of challenging elements typical for the current times. He told ERR, "When faced with tough choices, it's natural that there are difficult aspects, but there are definitely quite a few positive messages for entrepreneurs as well."

Hansson highlighted the reduction of bureaucracy and the appointment of a minister specifically focused on this area as positive aspects. "I see it as a rather positive program overall, and we shouldn't overemphasize the negative aspects," he added.

He also stressed the importance of a clear focus on the country's finances. "If there is no concrete plan to improve this, it's like having an axe hanging over your head. Entrepreneurs prefer clarity in one direction or another, which allows for planning," Hansson stated.

Regarding the proposal to impose a 2 percent tax on company profits, Hansson was cautious. "The devil is in the details. The text is very laconic, and these things will be examined more closely. It's natural that no one is happy about cuts or tax increases," he said.

Swedbank's chief economist, Tõnu Mertsina, noted that the new government's proposed tax increases would primarily affect lower-income individuals, potentially slowing consumption growth and reducing tax revenues. Hansson responded by saying, "These details are still to be worked out. The proposals are very general at the moment. Over the past couple of years, much of the previous government's efforts were aimed at the lower deciles or poorer people, including rapid pension increases, higher tax-free allowances and various support measures. We need to look at the overall picture, considering economic development and the impact of different measures."

Hansson pointed out that all forecasts indicate an improvement. However, much depends on external conditions, as 68 percent of Estonia's industrial production is sold abroad, limiting the government's ability to influence the manufacturing sector significantly. He expressed caution about expecting the government to make dramatic changes in a small, open economy like Estonia's, particularly given the already strong and highly regarded business environment and limited fiscal space.

Hansson mentioned that he would decide next week whether to continue serving as an economic advisor to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Refoem).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova makes Olympic semi-final

13:30

State rental buildings not cost-effective in Estonia

12:43

Ott Tänak to compete in World Rally Championship also in 2025

12:15

Expert: Ukraine has achieved its target this year of maintaining the front

12:13

Rubber bollards installed in place of Tallinn-Rapla highway metal railing

11:30

Data gap: Why are gay, bi and trans men at high risk of HIV in Estonia?

10:45

Advisor to former PM: Coalition agreement also holds good news for entrepreneurs

10:27

Vipers have bitten at least 35 people in Estonia this year

10:04

Minister says vocational education reform should solve skilled labor shortage

08:55

Government considering necessity-based child allowance

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.07

Full event list of Estonia's 2024 Paris Olympics competitors

27.07

Contract expiry spells end to Tallinn's post-fixed garbage cans

06.05

Gallery: New Team Estonia clothing range unveiled for Paris Olympics

27.07

Estonia's olympic flag-bearer: I was overcome with emotion all of a sudden

27.07

Museum gets to the bottom of black snake mystery

27.07

PPA stops 13 people illegally crossing border on Estonia's Lake Lämmijärv

27.07

Nelli Differt just outside the medals in Paris Olympics women's épée

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo