School chief who justified Soviet deportations' contract likely to be terminated

The director of a Tallinn school who recently made a social media post appearing to justify the deportation of Estonians by the Soviet Union is likely to have his contract terminated soon, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin has said.

Sergei Ptšjolkin, principal of the Tondiraba Huvikool (hobby school), had sent a social media post which in the opinion of Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), and in many others' opinion, appeared to justify the post-war deportations of Estonians by the occupying Soviet regime.

Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) who oversees education issues in Tallinn, stated that he had met with Ptšjolkin on Wednesday of this week, while the latter is scheduled to meet with the head of the Tallinn education department next Monday, as reported by ERR's Russian-language portal.

"Conclusions will be drawn after that meeting regarding which specific clause the employment contract will be terminated under, what the justification will be, and in what context. This will take place next Monday," Jašin added.

In a now-deleted Facebook post published on Tuesday, Ptšjolkin wrote about the post-war situation in the Baltic states: "It's 1948 (actually 1949 – ed.). The authorities are unable to overcome the anti-Soviet resistance in the Baltic states, and to eradicate its social base, they carry out the first mass deportation of 'hostile elements' after the war."

He went on to mention, getting the year right this time, the June 1941 deportations, during which around 40,000 people were taken from their homes in the three Baltic states, claiming Stalin succeeded in what the Germans could not: making the Balts love Germany.

"None of Tallinn's education leaders should have such an attitude toward deportations," Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski told ERR on Wednesday.

"The content and tone of this text are morally unacceptable in the Republic of Estonia. Personally, I find it especially egregious that Mr. Sergei Ptšjolkin justified the deportation of the families of the Forest Brothers to achieve the goals of Stalin's regime. This constitutes an endorsement of a crime against humanity. Naturally, such a person cannot serve as an education leader in Tallinn. I have conveyed my assessment to Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin," Ossinovski added.

Ptšjolkin himself said he takes a "negative view" of the deportations.

Tens of thousands of Estonians were deported to Siberia and other parts of the Soviet Union during both waves of deportations, ostensibly aimed at breaking the back of the country and its independence. In addition to being in poor taste at any time, the issue resonates given the current Russian invasion of Ukraine.

