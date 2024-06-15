President Alar Karis: Mainlanders have plenty to learn from islanders

Alar Karis
Alar Karis Source: ERR
Life does not only happen on the mainland and in Kadriorg, you must talk to people everywhere, President Alar Karis said on Friday during a visit to the Hiiumaa as a part of his island tour.

"The fish bit very well; many boxes were filled," President Alar Karis told morning show "Terevisioon" during an interview straight from a fish boat in Hiiumaa. "You have to go on the sea early, around 6 a.m., and when there is fish, you stay longer."

The president also completed part of his tour on a bike.

"Life does not only happen on the mainland and in Kadriorg; you must visit the islands and talk to people, and a bicycle is good because, first of all, it is Bike Month, and second, you can stop where you want and talk to those you want to speak to. It is always interesting and exciting, and there is much to learn about what people think," he told the show.

Alar Karis on a bike in Hiiumaa. Source: Alar Karis/Facebook

The president said people have been happy and he has not heard many complaints. "On the islands, it is great that more children are born here, and young people come here. The mainlanders have plenty to learn."

Karis' visit coincided with the 83rd anniversary of the June 1941 deportations, and he laid a wreath at the memorial to those who never returned.

The head of state plans to visit most of the counties, but sadly, he will not have the time to visit all the islands. "Estonia is small but also big because you do not make it everywhere, not even in two terms."

Editor: Annika Remmel, Lotta Raidna

