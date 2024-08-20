Number of Job seekers rising, but vacancies falling

Estonia's economic downturn has resulted in a record-high number of job applications this year, but the number of vacancies has decreased at the same time.

In August, Estonia usually sees a flurry of activity in the job market, but recruiters say it looks like a new record could be set this year. In some cases, hundreds of people are applying for the same jobs.

"We've just finished a competition for an office manager and we received 100 CVs in the first day. Most of the jobs we see are, of course, in the simpler jobs like service sector or assistantships, or some of the more popular employers," CV.ee recruiter Andra Rand told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The situation is different among each age group. Young people looking for their first job are struggling and unemployment is three times higher than the national average.

They are also having to compete with people looking for extra work to earn more money.

"As prices have risen faster than people's incomes, their purchasing power has declined, and this has also increased their willingness to both work and look for work. What we are seeing is that labor turnover has fallen. The number of people willing to leave the labor market has fallen, " Swedbank's senior economist Liis Elmik told AK.

CVs are currently being sent out en mass. Interest has risen in all adverts that include the keywords "part-time" and "suitable for students".

Additionally, fewer people are leaving their jobs.

"People who are already working for us, the shop workers, don't look around the labor market. Stability and security are valued and people are more likely to hold on to their jobs. Even now, during the summer, people are very sedentary, they don't look for new jobs and the new jobs on offer fill up very quickly," said Mariann Järvela, supermarket Selver's communications manager.

For this reason, the number of offers on the CV.ee portal is also on a downward trend.

However, there are still shortages in industry, construction, and transport, AK reported.

