Tallinn Waste Center to be transformed by 'circular economy' push

The Tallinn Waste Center (Tallinna Jäätmekeskus) is to be renamed as the Tallinn Circular Economy Center (Tallinna Ringmajanduskeskus) and its services expanded to facilitate sustainable reuse.

This transformation, part of Tallinn's Waste Plan 2022-2026, represents a shift from simple waste management to a more sustainable focus on the so-called "circular economy", the city said in a statement.

"With the new name and new responsibilities, we aim to offer a broader range of services, including waste sorting, reuse, and repair work," said Deputy Mayor Margot Roose (Eesti 200). "We want to provide Tallinn residents with opportunities to adopt more sustainable consumption habits and contribute to a greener future for the city."

The new "Circular Economy Centers" will offer reuse rooms where people can leave unwanted but potentially reusable items, as well as repair workshops where people can repair items such as furniture either by themselves or with guidance.

The first center will open in Lilleküla in October, with plans to build centers in Lasnamäe and Haabersti and gradually convert other waste centers.

--

