17-kilometer Rapla County section of Rail Baltica to cost €88 million

News
Rail Baltica's planned Rapla station.
Rail Baltica's planned Rapla station. Source: Rail Baltic Estonia
News

Rail Baltic Estonia (RBE) has signed its most expensive contract for the Estonian section of Rail Baltica. Under the contract, construction companies Verston and Järelpinge Inseneribüroo will build a 17.2-kilometer section of Rail Baltica's main line in Rapla County, at a cost of €87.8 million.

In addition to the required earthworks, five major crossings will also be built in the Alu-Kärpla section of what is the fourth phase of the Rail Baltica main line in Rapla County. These are the Vigala river railway bridge, the Kuusiku ecoduct, the Rõue river railway bridge, the Raela ecoduct and the Aasu viaduct. The foundations of Rail Baltica's Rapla railway station, including the platforms, will also be completed during this phase.

The 17.2-kilometer project is characterized by a large volume of earthworks. A total of 78 concrete tracks with a combined length of almost two kilometers will be laid in the railway structure, and 2.7 kilometers of noise barriers will also be installed, RBE said. 

The Põlma viaduct has already been built on this section, while the Parila viaduct, the Parila bridge and the Juula viaduct are currently under construction.

The duration of the construction contract is 48 months, meaning the main section should be completed in September 2028. The value of the contract for the works is €87.8 million plus VAT.

"In a nutshell, we have reached a quarter of the Estonian section of the main railway line, which is also the longest section we have contracted so far," said Anvar Salomets, Rail Baltic Estonia's board chair, adding that further contracts will be signed in the near future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:31

Estonia's electricity prices to see modest drop Wednesday

17:13

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: MPs shouldn't have let China pay expenses

17:10

Former ministry official to lead Lithuanian energy group Ignitis' Estonian arm

17:06

Minister on cuts: We have been making systems more generous for pensioners so far

17:02

17-kilometer Rapla County section of Rail Baltica to cost €88 million

16:57

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with British historian, presenter and author Lucy Worsley

16:57

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

16:33

Academy of Security Sciences border guard study group starts in Narva

16:15

New Kelly Sildaru documentary set for Estonian premiere in October

16:01

Two relocated Soviet-era monuments end up on Russian virtual 'sanctuary'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.09

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

02.09

Minister: New NATO plan may hike Estonia's defense spending to 5 percent

16:57

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

02.09

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

02.09

Overview: The transition to Estonian-language education

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo