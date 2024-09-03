17-kilometer Rapla County section of Rail Baltica to cost €88 million

Rail Baltic Estonia (RBE) has signed its most expensive contract for the Estonian section of Rail Baltica. Under the contract, construction companies Verston and Järelpinge Inseneribüroo will build a 17.2-kilometer section of Rail Baltica's main line in Rapla County, at a cost of €87.8 million.

In addition to the required earthworks, five major crossings will also be built in the Alu-Kärpla section of what is the fourth phase of the Rail Baltica main line in Rapla County. These are the Vigala river railway bridge, the Kuusiku ecoduct, the Rõue river railway bridge, the Raela ecoduct and the Aasu viaduct. The foundations of Rail Baltica's Rapla railway station, including the platforms, will also be completed during this phase.

The 17.2-kilometer project is characterized by a large volume of earthworks. A total of 78 concrete tracks with a combined length of almost two kilometers will be laid in the railway structure, and 2.7 kilometers of noise barriers will also be installed, RBE said.

The Põlma viaduct has already been built on this section, while the Parila viaduct, the Parila bridge and the Juula viaduct are currently under construction.

The duration of the construction contract is 48 months, meaning the main section should be completed in September 2028. The value of the contract for the works is €87.8 million plus VAT.

"In a nutshell, we have reached a quarter of the Estonian section of the main railway line, which is also the longest section we have contracted so far," said Anvar Salomets, Rail Baltic Estonia's board chair, adding that further contracts will be signed in the near future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!