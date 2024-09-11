Tallinn schools targeted by fraudulent emails about public transport changes

Tallinn bus ticket validator.
Tallinn bus ticket validator. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
This week, educational institutions inTallinn have been targeted by emails falsely claiming to be from the Tallinn Transport Department and City Government.

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the messages in question urge schools to inform parents that the upcoming changes to the public transport network in the fall are driven by cost-saving measures and low public transport usage by students.

The emails also suggest parents find alternative bus routes for their children to get to school or to use personal transport where possible.

The City of Tallinn described this information as "misleading, confusing, and not true."

The proposed changes to Tallinn's public transport network instead aim to improve connections between city districts and offer more convenient transfer options. Before final decisions are made, residents are able to provide feedback at discussions held in the relevant districts or online here up until Friday, September 20.

The Tallinn Transport Department has notified the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) about the emails, which it says are spreading confusion and panic and requested an investigation into the source. Schools will also be informed of the situation.

--

Editor: Michael Cole



