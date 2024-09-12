Eesti 200 founder leaves party

Eesti 200 and Nortal founder Priit Alamäe announced on Thursday that he has left the party. He cited "conspiracy theories" about the party and his business Nortal as the cause.

"I have decided to leave the party because I personally feel that as an entrepreneur, it is not possible for me to contribute ideas or have a positive impact on Estonia through any political party without it being accompanied by conspiracy theories that are disturbing and exhausting. I feel that it is sensible to keep my focus on my core business, which is entrepreneurship," Alamäe said in a press release published by the party.

"We started a political party six years ago with like-minded people to bring a new perspective and ideas to Estonian politics. Eesti 200's manifesto, published on May 2, 2018, is still very relevant and the party's mission remains right and necessary in Estonian society. I am delighted that Kristina Kallas has been elected as the new chairperson and I wish her and all party members strength in taking the Eesti 200 forward. I am delighted that Kristina Kallas has been elected as the new chairperson and I wish her and all party members strength in taking the Estonian 200 forward," Alamäe added.

Chairman Kristina Kallas said Alamäe has been a member of Eesti 200 since the first day of its creation and is one of the main characters in the party's formation story.

"Three weeks ago, Priit called and told me about his decision that he could not run a business in a situation where being active in society was a major business distraction. It is a pity for Eesti 200, and in fact for Estonia as a whole, that very successful entrepreneurs have to give up active participation in public life to protect their businesses and employees. We want entrepreneurs and experts in their field to participate in politics, but in recent years Estonia has developed the attitude that entrepreneurs are only out for their own benefit. This attitude does us all harm. Priit will remain a supporter of the Eesti 200 worldview," said Kallas.

The business register shows Alamäe became a member of Eesti 200 on November 19, 2018. He was still listed as a member on Thursday afternoon.

Alamäe is one of the party's biggest donors. Data from the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee shows he donated €438,200 to the party since 2018.

