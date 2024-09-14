Saturday brings showers, drier from Sunday

It will be dry and relatively warm from Sunday to mid-week.
Source: Siim LõvI /ERR
While showers are forecast for Saturday in Estonia, from Sunday it will be dry again, and the relatively warm temperatures will remain as we head into the second half of September.

A low-pressure trough has been extending over Estonia Friday and Saturday, bringing scattered showers overnight, continuing into the day especially in western Estonia.

Some areas may experience heavier rain, even with a chance of thunderstorms.

From Sunday, this depression will gradually weaken, as a high-pressure system from the east starts to influence the weather more.

Saturday night was wet in the west, drier in the east, and scattered thunder was seen in the northwest, and as far south as Pärnu. Temperatures were mild, in the mid-teens.

Morning's weather in Estonia, Saturday, September 14, 2024. Source: ERR

Saturday morning will bring varied cloud cover. Again, western Estonia will see more showers, some of them heavy, with a continued threat of thunder at times. Fog may linger in some areas.

Light (north)easterlies remain, though coastal gusts may reach up to 13 meters per second.

The morning ambient temperatures are only slightly warmer than those seen at night, a fairly uniform 16-17 degrees Celsius.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Saturday, September 14, 2024. Source: ERR

The daytime will be mostly cloudy with clearer skies in the east.

Showers will persist, especially in the west, where, again, thunderstorms are also possible.

Light easterlies will remain, and the mercury will rise up to 25 degrees in the southeast, 24 degrees in Tartu, 23 degrees in the northeast, 21 degrees in Pärnu and 20 degrees in Tallinn.

Temperatures will be cooler around Haapsalu and the far west of the mainland, at 19 degrees Celsius daytime; even less over the islands (17 degrees), though daytime conditions will be mostly dry there.

Four-day weather outlook, Sunday, September 15 to Wednesday, September 18. Source: ERR

Saturday night's mean ambient temperature is 14 degrees and as high as 18 degrees in places, and scattered showers are expected.

From Sunday, it will be dry, through to mid-week.

Nighttime temperatures will on average fall, to 13 degrees overnight Sunday to Monday, to 11 degrees over the next two nights.

During the day, temperatures will be in the early 20s, reaching as high as 24 degrees on Tuesday.

The days are getting shorter as we head towards the autumn equinox. Whereas sun-up on Saturday was at 6.47 a.m., on Wednesday it will be 10 minutes later (Tallinn times). Similarly, sunset on Saturday is 7.43 p.m., but just after 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Tiivi Tüür.

