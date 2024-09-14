'Tax hump' elimination put back to 2026

News
Ministry of Finance.
Ministry of Finance. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Ministry of Finance has sent for approval amendments to the Income Tax Act.

The amendments' main aim is to postpone the implementation of a unified income tax-free income threshold, of €700 per month within the one year, to 2026.

The policy, which will have the effect of punting the abolition of the so-called "tax hump" one year down the road, has been issued in response to the situation facing state finances at a time when the 2025 state budget is being drawn up.

The ministry said that if the "tax hump" policy, one which the Reform Party had promoted, were not delayed in its implementation, a state budget deficit of no more than 3 percent as required under EU law could not be attained.

Without these changes, the deficit would exceed the allowed three percent threshold, the ministry explained.

This means postponing the "tax hump" removal is part of a raft of policies agreed at government level, including excise, VAT and other tax hikes, cuts to the public sector and other austerity measures, the ministry's statement read.

Under the current system, the income tax-free threshold is applied to monthly earnings no higher than €1,200, up to a maximum of €654. Above that level, the tax-free portion falls in increments, reaching zero for those earning €2,100 or more per month (gross).

The Riigikogu in 2023 voted in favor of abolishing this system by 2025, simplifying it to a unified tax-free income of €700 per month, or €8,400 annually.

A separate tax-free income threshold would apply to retirees.

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said: "What was once presented as €500 for everyone was actually a tax increase initially for a minority, and soon for the majority," referring to the original tax-free threshold system.

"The removal of this system now places a significant burden on the budget, one which unfortunately requires an extra year. But taxpayers will begin to see relief from 2026," he continued.

The removal of the tax hump in 2025 was first proposed in the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement signed in spring 2023. A revised coaltiion agreement between these three parties was signed this summer as a change in prime minister required it.

The "tax hump," also known as bracket creep, is a phenomenon where inflation, including wage inflation, pushes taxpayers into higher income tax brackets. This in effect leads to a rise in income taxes without a substantial rise in real incomes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:44

Estonia-US sign counter-misinformation memorandum of understanding

10:31

Riigikogu speaker attends Gotland ceremony marking great flight 80th annivesary

09:48

'Tax hump' elimination put back to 2026

09:14

Government to use €275 million from CO2 quota for Rail Baltic

08:39

Gasoline excise duty to rise by 5 percent for four consecutive years

08:09

Saturday brings showers, drier from Sunday

13.09

Arvo Pärt receives British Royal Philharmonic Society's Gold Medal

13.09

Estonian ministry ditches planned grid desynchronization fee on producers

13.09

Mark Lajal saves match point to secure win for Estonia in Davis Cup opener

13.09

EDF colonel: Russian forces have not made significant progress in Kursk

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Two Estonian cats title among most beautiful cats in the world

13.09

Estonia cancels child benefits for nearly 3,000 families living mostly abroad

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.09

Tartu-Riga rail link not opening in October

13.09

MTA: 'Hundreds' of customs violations at Narva border since full checks started

13.09

PM: No party opposes finding €1.6 billion for ammunition Updated

13.09

Gallery: Fotografiska's new exhibition explores 'contemporary' nudes

11.09

Reader question: Why do jellyfish wash up on Estonia's shores in early fall?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo