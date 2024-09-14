Estonia-US sign counter-misinformation memorandum of understanding

Taimar Peterkop and Kurt M. Campbell signing the Memorandum of Understanding in Vilnius, Lithuania on Thursday, September 12.
Taimar Peterkop and Kurt M. Campbell signing the Memorandum of Understanding in Vilnius, Lithuania on Thursday, September 12. Source: Government Office
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by Estonian and the United States aimed at intensifying cooperation in countering foreign state information manipulation.

The memorandum, signed in Vilnius on Thursday, pledges to intensify communication and share best practice in the fight against information manipulation.

It also stresses the importance of media freedom in the protection of information space.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, who represented the Estonian government at the signing, said: "Russia has clearly stepped up its information manipulation activities in the course of its war of aggression against Ukraine."

"Extensive disinformation networks have been uncovered in Europe and the U.S., where Kremlin trolls have been attempting to spread lies so as to foment tensions in our societies and justify its aggression against the Ukrainians," Peterkop went on.

Estonia, as a neighbor of Russia, has been having to deal with frequent hostile information attacks for a long time now, Peterkop noted, and can share the know-how on dealing with these attacks with other friendly nations also subject to Russian hybrid attacks.

"We are very pleased to be able to share these experiences with our allies and to stand strong together against such influence," Peterkop remarked.

The U.S. State Department was represented by Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Vilnius Wednesday.

In addition to the Government Office of Estonia, the US State Department has signed similar memoranda with the relevant offices in 20 other countries worldwide.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Government Office



