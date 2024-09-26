Tallinn seeking public feedback on Liivalaia design conditions

Tallinn City Government is seeking feedback on the planning process for the reconstruction of Liivalaia and the future tramline.

"Tallinn is transforming the Soviet-era Liivalaia arterial road into a modern, European-style street that supports business, where it is good to work, live, and enjoy outdoor activities, and pass through without traffic jams. The new tram line will be designed based on data and input from various experts," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

allinn plans to create more convenient mobility options on Liivalaia Street, catering to the needs of all road users. The street will feature public transport lanes with tram tracks, bicycle and pedestrian paths, and an upgraded pedestrian tunnel.

The reconstruction of Liivalaia Street will also include the renewal of the road structure and street lighting, the installation of a separated stormwater drainage system, a district cooling pipeline, updated technical infrastructure, and additional landscaping.

Map of the planned and proposed Liivalaia tram route in Tallinn. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

In August 2023, the Tallinn Urban Planning Department organized a participatory event called the "Liivalaia Street Urban Hack" to collectively brainstorm what spatial qualities and activities the new public space on Liivalaia Street should include. To quickly visualize the ideas, the city used an artificial intelligence-based tool called Urbanist AI.

The draft planning conditions and additional materials are available for review and feedback on the website tallinn.ee/liivalaia. The deadline for submitting feedback is October 7.

Materials are also available for public viewing at the Tallinn City Centre Government (Nunne 18) on weekdays from September 24 to October 7, 2024.

