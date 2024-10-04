One of Baltic states' biggest solar parks opens in Pärnu County

One of the largest solar parks in the Baltic States opened on Thursday in Lääneranna Municipality, Pärnu County.

The production capacity of the Kirikmäe solar park, built in cooperation between the Estonian energy company Evecon and the French investment fund Mirova, is over 77 megawatts.

Over 117,000 solar panels have been installed on almost 110 hectares. The energy produced will be able to power up to 35,000 households.

Evecon manager Karl Kull did not specify the exact cost of the park. He said the project also funded facilities in Viljandi and Järva counties. The total investment was €72 million,

Kull said, that despite Estonia's current solar energy boom, it will pay off in the long run.

"We are making these investments with a view of several years and even decades. Their lifespan is already 25 years today, which is a normal perspective for an energy cycle. Certainly, these prices, considering the energy sector and as other fuels become more expensive, the same will happen with electricity," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!