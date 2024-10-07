X!

Court sets bail for Aivo Peterson at €150,000

News
Aivo Peterson.
Aivo Peterson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Harju County Court on Monday set a bail of €150,000 for Aivo Peterson, who is accused of treason. If paid, Peterson could be released from custody, Postimees reports.

According to Postimees, the court denied Aivo Peterson's request to be released under electronic monitoring.

Peterson's defense argued that his family life had been impacted while in custody, weakening his relationship with his child. The court acknowledged that, under such conditions, it would not be comfortable for the child to communicate with the parent in a trusting manner.

The trial of Aivo Peterson, accused of treason, began in Harju County Court in November of last year. If convicted of treason, Peterson could face a prison sentence ranging from six to 20 years or even life imprisonment.

According to the charges, Peterson, a leading member of the movement Koos/Vmeste, and Dmitri Rootsi, who is also on trial with him, knowingly and systematically assisted Russia from October 2022 to March 10, 2023, based on directives from the Russian Federation. They allegedly aided individuals acting on behalf of Russian authorities in activities aimed against the Republic of Estonia's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, without resorting to violence.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

