Estonia's Andres Petrov still leads the way in snooker Q Tour despite loss

Andres Petrov.
Andres Petrov. Source: Estonian Billiard Association (Toomas Tartes)
Despite losing four frames to one against Peter Devlin of England, Estonia's top snooker player Andres Petrov remains on top of the 2024-25 Q Tour Europe standings after the third event of the season in Stockholm. Last month, Petrov triumphed in the first event of the season, defeating Ryan Thomerson of Australia in the final in Leeds.

Petrov was relegated from the WST (World Snooker Tour) professional league to the second-tier Q Tour Europe in the spring. The Q Tour consists of seven events and a final. Thanks in no small part to his victory in the first event of the season in Leeds, the "Tallinn Lamborghini" still holds the lead in the overall standings.

"I was very happy with the first events legs and played a very good match, winning eight matches in a row. At this level of competition, that's a very good result," said Petrov.

"I felt good overall in Stockholm and I can be happy with the match as well, but fatigue got the better of me. I was struggling with coronavirus just before the competition and it showed immediately. Now I'm getting ready for the European Championships in the six red format, which will take place at the end of this month in Portugal."

Only the top players in the overall standings for the final stage of the Q Tour, with the top four finishers in the final earning a two-year spot on the professional tour. The series will run until February 2025.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

