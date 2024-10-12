Estonia versus Sweden in UEFA Nations League live on ETV Monday night

The Estonian men's national football team take on Sweden on Monday night in the UEFA Nations League at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. With Jürgen Henn's side looking to build on Friday's 3-1 win over Azerbaijan, coverage of the match will be live on ETV2 from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time.

The last time Estonian faced Sweden was in September, when Henn's team lost 0-3 in Stockholm.

On Monday, Estonia will definitely be without and Rocco Robert Shein, who scored the third goal against Azerbaijan, for that game, due to suspension, while defender Maksim Paskotši (Grasshoppers) is also a doubt after being forced off with an injury in the 29th minute.

"We'll have to see what the situation is with Maksim. Rocco is unfortunately out, but the rules are like that and maybe it's a good opportunity for the others to prove themselves," Henn said.

That game can be seen live on Monday evening on ETV2 here. Coverage begins at 9.30 p.m. Estonian time and kick off is at 10 p.m.

