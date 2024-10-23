Hairdressers, librarians to be trained as mental health gatekeepers

A new research project, "Depression-free Tallinn," proposes that those who already de facto end up in the role of counselor in their work – such as hairdressers, nail techs, librarians and pharmacists – could be officially made mental health gatekeepers, trained to recognize the state of their clients' mental health.

A study conducted within the framework of the project revealed that misconceptions about depression are common. For example, 40 percent of Tallinn residents believe that someone with depression could cure themselves of it through sheer willpower.

"Of course we already knew that awareness is low and the stigmatization is huge, but that they're that pervasive – that's actually surprising," said Merike Sisask, professor of social healthcare at Tallinn University (TLÜ), on ETV morning show "Terevisioon."

According to Sisask, the goal of the "Depression-free Tallinn" project is to prevent suicidal behavior by recognizing depression early and providing optimal treatment.

"The emphasis is on the words 'prevention' and 'community,'" she noted. "This is a community-based, four-level intervention program that will be implemented.

The first level consists of family doctors and primary care. The second level focuses on training mental health gatekeepers. The third involves improving general awareness, while the fourth level involves the provision of specialized mental health services to individuals and high-risk groups for whom awareness and primary care may no longer suffice.

People may not always be capable of recognizing for themselves that they're dealing with depression. In such cases, that may be done by people around them instead, whether loved ones or professionals whose work involves regularly and closely interacting with people.

"These could be representatives of professions who, due to the nature of their work, come into contact with a lot of people, giving them the opportunity to notice the signs and refer [the individual]," Sisask said, describing their target for this training.

"We often say that a hairdresser sometimes has to do the work of a psychologist," she continued. "No, they're actually doing the work of a hairdresser. But people talk to them, and they could be someone who knows what to do with that info."

The professor explained that the professional might notice signs hinting at depression in a conversation, or indications that someone has lost interest in living.

"Since people get their hair cut on a regular basis, a hairdresser may notice changes in behavior or appearance, and then they would know how to guide that person and let them know where they can find help," she said.

The hairdresser in this case wouldn't be the one to solve problems, but rather refer the client to the appropriate resources, she emphasized.

A key part of this training also involves supporting the mental health gatekeepers in maintaining their own mental health.

"There's a line somewhere," Sisask acknowledged. "You don't have to absorb everything your clients tell you, and you need to know how to let it go when it gets to be too much."

