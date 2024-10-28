X!

Colonel: Russia exaggerating frontline gains in Ukraine

News
Colonel Eero Rebo.
Colonel Eero Rebo. Source: ERR
News

While Ukraine is facing difficulties holding its frontline, Russian war propaganda also exaggerates its successes, said Estonian Defense Forces Col. Eero Rebo on Sunday.

The Estonian Defense Intelligence Center noted in its review on Friday that, in the last week, there have been only negative developments on the battlefield for Ukraine.

Rebo said this is true because there are difficult and fiery times at the front.

"We understand that there is urgency in light of political events, and the weather is also pressing—heavy rains are starting, and Ukraine's particularly tough mud is notorious for bringing any kind of equipment to a halt on the battlefield," he told "Ukraina stuudio".

Ukraine has also given up in some positions on the battlefield.

"The reason is that Russia has employed extensive firepower, precise air munitions, and has managed — albeit at a high cost in losses — to push Ukrainians out of certain areas on a tactical level. /.../ Ukrainians have launched a series of successful counterattacks, but not everywhere, and some positions have been lost for now," the colonel said.

But, at the same time, the victories of the Russian army are of local importance, he added.

"Typically for the Russian armed forces, they tend to announce victories in villages that are still under Ukrainian control. Throughout the war, we have seen cases where a settlement was supposedly 'captured' about 14 times. Even today, we see villages on their list that were reported as taken a week ago," Rebo said.

He disagreed with the claim that the Ukrainians' successful attacks on Russian ammunition depots have not produced results on the battlefield.

"The impact has indeed reached the front line, as thankfully, we'll never fully know the horrors that were prevented as a result. We do know that this depleted operational-level ammunition reserves, giving Ukrainians additional days to prepare their defenses somewhere in Kursk," he said.

At the same time, this has not stopped Russia's war machine, Rebo told the show.

"However, the monstrosity known as the Russian war machine is so vast that some setbacks do not mean that operations on the ground will come to a halt," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Ukraina stuudio

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:44

Rein Lang: Of freedom and ineptitude in Estonia

11:03

Tõnis Saarts: Economic growth and social justice in a frontline Estonia

10:28

Tallinn ring road's Kanama viaduct closed until spring

10:01

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

09:25

Colonel: Russia exaggerating frontline gains in Ukraine

09:00

Constitutional law expert: Mentality control not part of a democratic society

08:35

SDE to withdraw plan tasking security services with vetting voters

08:08

Former finance minister: EU budget changes may be counterproductive

07:44

Foreign minister: 'Impossible' to consider Georgia's elections free and fair

27.10

Young fishing enthusiasts in Tartu learn something new on Fishing Day

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.10

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

27.10

Experts: Personal ties affect people getting used to changed skylines

10:01

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

27.10

Estonia's parties say they're ready to slash MP expense allowances

27.10

Estonian Riigikogu committee on visit to South Korea, Taiwan

27.10

Estonian FM: People of Georgia must have right to vote freely and honestly

27.10

Gallery: Legendary Estonian punk band Vennaskond plays 40th birthday show

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo