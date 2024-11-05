State investigates damage to historic Narva earthworks due to tree-felling

The Estonian state is to investigate damage caused to historic, Great Northern War-era earthworks in the eastern border town of Narva, reportedly caused by a contractor tasked by the city's authorities to fell several trees.

The state Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet) has assessed the damage done to a Great Northern War-era monument in the eastern town of Narva, and plans to issue a precept for damages to the it says is responsible.

The earthworks are located on the western edge of Narva, with the most visible portion being situated on land owned by the City of Narva.

At the end of last month, the city, more specifically its development foundation (Narva Linna Arendus), began felling trees on protected land, making use of tracked vehicles to do so.

According to the heritage board, in the course of the work, significant damage was inflicted on the fortifications.

Its full extent is to be determined by further archaeological studies.

Eero Heinloo, a conservation management specialist with the board, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Based on the on-site observations, I can state that there has been damage to the cultural layer and to structures."

"I think this will likely lead to a precept, meaning additional archaeological studies, to be funded by the landowner or whoever actually carried out the works. Some of the accumulated timber stacks will certainly need to be removed. Probably at an appropriate time of year, ruts will likely need to be leveled off," he went on.

The Narva development foundation declined to comment to "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Narva City Government did say it was aware of the incident, though the town's mayor, Jaan Toots (Center), does not have direct authority over the private-law foundation.

Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

At the same time, he described the events as "appalling."

Toots said: "As you noted, the monument was damaged, while trees were felled ruthlessly."

This was far in excess of the amount of trees needed to be felled, he said.

"Permits had been obtained for removing only three-plus-three larger trees which were obstructing bus traffic, but under the pretense of that, this very unsightly work got carried out," Mayor Toots went on.

The overall destruction affected approximately 1.5 hectares of land, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported, with the earthworks under protection occupying about a third of that area.

Historians said the surviving fortification in Narva is of a rare.

The Great Northern War was fought 1700–1721. Following it, Estonia came under the Russian yoke, having previously been under Swedish rule.

