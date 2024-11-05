X!

State investigates damage to historic Narva earthworks due to tree-felling

News
Enactment of the opening battle of the Great Northern War in Narva (photo is illustrative).
Enactment of the opening battle of the Great Northern War in Narva (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

The Estonian state is to investigate damage caused to historic, Great Northern War-era earthworks in the eastern border town of Narva, reportedly caused by a contractor tasked by the city's authorities to fell several trees.

The state Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet) has assessed the damage done to a Great Northern War-era monument in the eastern town of Narva, and plans to issue a precept for damages to the it says is responsible.

The earthworks are located on the western edge of Narva, with the most visible portion being situated on land owned by the City of Narva.

At the end of last month, the city, more specifically its development foundation (Narva Linna Arendus), began felling trees on protected land, making use of tracked vehicles to do so.

According to the heritage board, in the course of the work, significant damage was inflicted on the fortifications.

Its full extent is to be determined by further archaeological studies.

Eero Heinloo, a conservation management specialist with the board, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Based on the on-site observations, I can state that there has been damage to the cultural layer and to structures."

"I think this will likely lead to a precept, meaning additional archaeological studies, to be funded by the landowner or whoever actually carried out the works. Some of the accumulated timber stacks will certainly need to be removed. Probably at an appropriate time of year, ruts will likely need to be leveled off," he went on.

The Narva development foundation declined to comment to "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Narva City Government did say it was aware of the incident, though the town's mayor, Jaan Toots (Center), does not have direct authority over the private-law foundation.

Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

At the same time, he described the events as "appalling."

Toots said: "As you noted, the monument was damaged, while trees were felled ruthlessly."

This was far in excess of the amount of trees needed to be felled, he said.

"Permits had been obtained for removing only three-plus-three larger trees which were obstructing bus traffic, but under the pretense of that, this very unsightly work got carried out," Mayor Toots went on.

The overall destruction affected approximately 1.5 hectares of land, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported, with the earthworks under protection occupying about a third of that area.

Historians said the surviving fortification in Narva is of a rare.

The Great Northern War was fought 1700–1721. Following it, Estonia came under the Russian yoke, having previously been under Swedish rule.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Jüri Nikolajev.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:59

October in Estonian supermarkets: Vegetable, fish prices going up

14:27

Estonia headed for shortage of choirmasters, folk dance teachers

13:55

Hiiumaa chef wants to put seabirds on the menu

13:32

Estonian tennis star Mark Lajal through to round two in Knoxville

12:55

EDF, UK troops to help demolish Kanama Viaduct

12:32

Parempoolsed to repay €111,000 owed to firm by year-end

12:05

SDE board split over party leader's voting rights compromise

12:03

Võro Language Week encouraging parents to speak language more with children

11:29

State investigates damage to historic Narva earthworks due to tree-felling

11:18

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee Updated

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.11

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

04.11

EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

04.11

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

08:23

Older and cheaper cars most affected by car tax

09:19

Tallinn investigating cracks on Vabaduse väljak

04.11

Estonia's small but meaty mussels could help generate revenue while cleaning up the Baltic

04.11

Estonian government wants to fast-track voting rights constitutional amendment

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo