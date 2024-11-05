X!

Member: National Defense Committee greenlights national defense report

News
Raimond Kaljulaid.
Raimond Kaljulaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu National Defense Committee has unanimously decided to begin drafting a national defense report initiated by Meelis Kiili (Reform Party), committee member Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE) announced.

"Yes, such a report is forthcoming, but the committee will formally decide on it next week. We will clarify procedural and legal details regarding its exact format," Kaljulaid told ERR.

He added, "All members of the National Defense Committee, from both coalition and opposition parties, agreed by consensus to greenlight this initiative and proceed with it."

Kaljulaid explained that, as part of preparing the report, additional hearings with sector representatives will be necessary. To accommodate this, it was agreed these would take place outside regular committee meeting times. "This means additional tasks and meetings for committee members involved in the report's preparation, beyond their usual duties," Kaljulaid said.

He noted that the broader aim is to create an analytical report on national defense that will ultimately offer recommendations to the Riigikogu, government and the National Defense Committee. These recommendations might suggest adapting, amending, expanding or clarifying legislation.

Kaljulaid emphasized that the report's purpose is not to interfere with the Ministry of Defense's operations or management.

"The ultimate goal is to outline possible areas of focus, particularly for the Riigikogu, regarding legislation related to national defense," Kaljulaid said.

Committee member Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) had previously said there is no consensus on whether a report is necessary and criticized the press over speculation as to whether there is a conflict between the parliamentary committee and the Ministry of Defense.

The report in question was proposed by committee member Meelis Kiili who, along with members Leo Kunnas and Peeter Tali (Eesti 200), feels that the Riigikogu committee needs an overview of the Ministry of Defense's administrative area and processes therein.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

