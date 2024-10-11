Committee chair: National Defense report intrigue far-fetched media speculation

Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200), head of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, has made a statement regarding the committee's planned national defense report, in which he describes the initiative as lacking consensus and accuses the Estonian press of inventing intrigues and harming national interests.

Stoicescu deemed it necessary, during a committee meeting, to mention Delfi and Postimees articles treating with the planned report and criticize the Delfi article, "National Defense Committee summons Ministry of Defense undersecretaries."

"I did not wish to comment to journalist Kärt Anvelt as I had a pretty good idea of what the article would amount to. A far-fetched intrigue, instead of something substantial," Stoicescu said, as reflected in the minutes of the committee sitting.

Stoicescu noted that at the National Defense Committee's September 24 sitting, committee member Meelis Kiili (Reform) asked for an opportunity to present questions he wants to put to representatives of the Ministry of Defense. "Meelis Kiili also said he wants to put together a report based on the said questionnaire and the resulting conversations, which we took note of," Stoicescu said.

The committee chair apparently asked Kiili to provide a written summary of the planned contents and aims of the report before any decision is made.

"In this connection, I deem it important to make two points. First, to the best of my knowledge, there is no consensus in the committee [in terms of whether a report is necessary]. Second, and I would like to emphasize this point, if the committee ends up approving the report, the constitutional principles of the separation and balance of powers need to be observed. The Riigikogu's right and obligation to exercise supervision over the executive branch functions in the confines of these principles," Stoicescu said.

The National Defense Committee head also deemed it appropriate to criticize the role of the press. "The EPL/Delfi and Postimees articles on this subject reflect a clear desire to ruin the working relationship of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee and the Ministry of Defense. Whose interests does this serve? Certainly not Estonia's. Who is behind the spin and what is the purpose? I couldn't tell you," Stoicescu noted.

The Delfi article in question suggests that the committee's desire to question the Ministry of Defense's undersecretaries could be a follow-up of the less than amicable exit of former Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm and a way to get rid of officials who are suspected of having been in his camp.

The Postimees article adds that "numerous sources" have suggested that many MPs tend to not take female officials seriously (all four Ministry of Defense undersecretaries are women), as well as that Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) might be behind the report as an attempt to settle old scores.

"The journalistic scandal is, as I've said, far-fetched, based on anonymous "sources" and speculation. It is a great shame, while it's even more unfortunate to see attempts to poison national defense cooperation, the consequences of which can be anything but good," Stoicescu said.

Stoicescu threatens litigation

The chairman said that the National Defense Committee is accused, in no uncertain terms, of violating or planning to violate the principles of the separation of powers, as well as attempts to "get rid of" Ministry of Defense undersecretaries because they're women. "These are very serious and – in my view – completely baseless accusations, which are entirely worth going to court over," he remarked.

"A line needs to be drawn somewhere, and I believe that continued attacks against cooperation between the Riigikogu and the Ministry of Defense through false accusations and baseless intrigue are poisoning the work environment and harming national defense as a whole."

Stoicescu said he hopes the "artificial scandal" will eventually blow over. "I hope that the cooperation between the National Defense Committee and the Ministry of Defense will not sustain serious damage," he added.

Maj. Gen. Meelis Kiili. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Committee member Meelis Kiili promised to present his thoughts and proposals as to the aim of the report as soon as possible.

MP Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform), who has previously suggested that the "National Defense Committee should engage in legislative efforts and leave running the ministry to the minister and permanent secretary," said that the Riigikogu Rules and Procedures set clear limitations for parliamentary reports, and that the committee will hold no extra sittings for the purposes of the planned report.

"Work on the report cannot monopolize the committee's agenda," Vaga remarked.

According to him, one possibility would be to form a committee working group and to hold a discussion in the form of a matter of national importance.

But National Defense Committee member Leo Kunnas believes a report is urgently needed for a common overview of national defense matters, which mistakes have been made and how to avoid making more in the future.

Kalev Stoicescu also said that if a decision is made to compile a report or treat with the matter in some other form, this work cannot be done during committee sittings, and relevant meetings and interviews will need to take place at other times.

Meelis Kiili agreed, adding that he has not spent the committee's working time putting together the questionnaire.

