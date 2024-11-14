X!

Legislative amendment scraps option to look up properties by owner name

News
E-Land Register home page.
E-Land Register home page. Source: screenshot
News

This Wednesday, the Riigikogu passed a law that will significantly limit the ability to search Estonia's E-Land Register by an individual's name or personal identification code.

Ordinary users will no longer be able to search the register by an individual's name or ID code, which previously made it easy to find a person's residence.

According to the Ministry of Justice, exceptions will be made for journalists, the public sector and other organizations that need information from the land register for official duties.

"A person's home address is part of their involable private life, and it should not be easy to find online – especially if there is potential malicious intent behind it," said Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200).

"Last year, more than four million individual searches were made in the E-Land Register by name and personal identification code," she continued. "Among these were cases where the residents of officials issuing fines were looked up, and they were unlawfully harassed."

With this amendment, the E-Land Register will remain public, but searches can only be made by property address, cadastral code or registry number.

In a final change, the amendment also included a hike in the e-land register query fee, with the fee for an individual search to rise from the current €1 to €2.

This law will enter into effect from January 15, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:15

Estonian PM calls on JEF members to raise defense spending to 2.5% of GDP

11:46

Photos: Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives protest tax hikes

11:40

Estonian MEPs hope commissioner candidates will be confirmed soon

11:14

Legislative amendment scraps option to look up properties by owner name

10:59

EU-funded study to assess Russian-language state communication in Estonia

10:52

Mihhail Selevko leads Tallinn Trophy men's short program

10:19

Head of Rail Baltic Estonia: Planning should have started sooner

09:49

New Latvian industrial park to boost Estonia's economy, create jobs

09:35

Gallery: Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Old Town Updated

09:15

Tens of local governments not to sign education agreement

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.11

Watch again: EDF blows up viaduct on Tallinn-Pärnu highway Updated

13.11

Tallinn Christmas market's early start date due to Scandinavian tourists

13.11

Sky-high cocoa costs send chocolate prices in Estonia soaring

12.11

Iranian artist creates lifelike miniatures of Tartu's iconic buildings

13.11

Demographer: The Estonian people will survive with a slightly smaller population

13.11

Ukrainian State Film Agency requests removal of Russian director's movie from PÖFF schedule

13.11

Estonia boosts €12 million drone wall to counter eastern border threats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo