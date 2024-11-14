Businessman and finance minister fail to reach agreement in court

Businessman and major supporter of the Isamaa party, Parvel Pruunsild, and Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) are disputing quotes attributed to Ligi in Harju County Court. The statements in question linked Pruunsild with the so-called "liberation" of the second pension pillar in 2021. Attempts to settle the case through an agreement have been unsuccessful.

Parvel Pruunsild has taken legal action seeking for Jürgen Ligi to retract several statements that Pruunsild claims are false.

The disputed statements include: "Parvel Pruunsild is a politician," "Parvel Pruunsild benefited from the dismantling of the second pension pillar" and "Parvel Pruunsild stated (in Eesti Ekspress, with quotes since removed – ed.) that he is paying Isamaa for this."

Additionally, Pruunsild is seeking symbolic damages of one euro for statements made by Ligi that allegedly caused harm, according to the Harju County Court press representative.

On Wednesday, Harju County Court initially discussed the possibility of resolving the dispute through a settlement.

Jürgen Ligi was willing to settle by stating that he has never claimed and does not intend to claim in the future that the 2021 pension reform was carried out in Pruunsild's interests.

However, Parvel Pruunsild did not agree to this proposal, as his goal is to shape his public image to ensure he is not perceived as someone who uses his money to purchase favorable policies.

When it became clear that a settlement was not possible, the parties refined their arguments and the court clarified what evidence each party would need to present during the proceedings.

Deadlines were set for the submission of statements and evidence, with both parties agreeing to resolve the dispute in written proceedings, meaning no court hearing will be held.

--

