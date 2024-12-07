X!

Captain of industry criticizes climate act changes as 'cosmetic'

News
Kai Realo.
Kai Realo. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
News

The concept behind the Climate-Resilient Economy Act is inherently a good one, provided that it sets goals with explanations in the form of initial measures, Estonian Employers' Confederation (Tööandjate keskliidu volikogu) council chair Kai Realo said.

"This would add certainty that these would not be revisited with each new government," Realo outlined.

Realo cautioned that without this, there would be unequal activity on the marketplace.

Some businesses would prepare early for changes, she said, assuming that laws must be followed, while others would wait, expecting that certain legal changes will never come into force because a new government will overturn them.

"The clearer the goals, the more certain it is that these regulations will not be revisited, and that Estonia will have a level playing field for entrepreneurs to operate," Realo went on.

Employers remain unsatisfied with the process, however.

Realo: Climate law changes mostly cosmetic

Realo also said that most changes made to the act were surface level.
"We have had a very short time to review the changes, so we cannot comment point by point, but the working group concluded that the changes were mostly cosmetic," Realo said.

She noted that the revisions primarily were cosmetic, and involved improving sentence structures and adding certain sentences.

These included the circular economy being defined more precisely—a significant area for Realo as she is also CEO of waste disposal firm Ragn-Sells.

"That said, this was mainly textual editing," Realo continued.

"The [draft] still does not address the fundamental questions of how we will meet these climate goals—what the measures are, whether we believe they will help, and what impact they will have on our economy and society," she went on.

"Unfortunately, such details cannot be seen in its current form."

Realo also suggested that the purpose of the act should be rethought.

"Perhaps we should start with a clean slate and rethink what we want to achieve with this law," she went on.

The draft also saw adjustments regarding economic measures that conflict with climate and environmental goals.

Based on feedback, these measures were deemed unclear and too broadly open to interpretation.

Notably, the clause that initially planned to end support for fossil fuels by 2035 was replaced with a goal to conduct an analysis by 2027 regarding subsidies, tax exemptions, and environmental fees that conflict with climate and environmental objectives.

Additionally, the public sector will abandon fossil fuel use by 2040, but exceptions will apply for institutions providing internal security, national defense, and medical services.

"If the law is pushed through in its current form, employers will continue to push for further changes," Realo added.

They would advocate for additional regulations to clarify the roadmap. "It is important to understand how the measures necessary for moving toward these goals are planned to be implemented in the near future," she emphasized.
The law should provide clear guidance on how the goals will be achieved and their impact on the economy and society.

Realo highlighted agriculture as a challenging sector in terms of emissions, due to the essential use of fertilizers.

"The question now is: if these measures do not help, what can we currently envision in agriculture to meet the goal? Could this lead to a) additional taxes on meat or b) limits on how many live animals can be raised?" she inquired.
"These are the kinds of things that need to be acknowledged during the process."

"We expect these changes to extend beyond three to five years," Realo concluded.

Presented to the government this week, the Climate-Resilient Economy Act has been updated with over 900 amendments, focusing on technology adoption and impact assessments, but critics, including the Social Democrats, remain concerned about unresolved issues like climate goal fulfillment and adaptation measures.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized the need for a thorough, calm debate on the act, with ongoing discussions expected to clarify its impact on businesses, while some parties, like the Social Democrats and employers, continue to call for greater ambition and clearer investment certainty.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

13:49

Captain of industry criticizes climate act changes as 'cosmetic'

12:34

Prime minister to Macron: Russia will only back down in face of resolve

11:43

Paul Aron closes F2 season with top-three finish in Abu Dhabi qualifiers

11:12

Haki Gallery's final exhibition explores world of dreams

10:32

Eesti Laul 2025 songs unveiled

10:01

Actor: Potatoes and people are not so different

09:15

Raul Eamets: How rosy will the coming year be for the Baltic economies?

08:35

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

07:53

Saturday's weather to be overcast, occasional light snowfall in places

06.12

Estonian Eurovision star Lenna Kuurmaa: Country life has a liberating charm

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

05.12

World's biggest robotics competition set for Tallinn this weekend

06.12

Estonia to buy €400 million worth of loitering munitions

06.12

Merivälja home chosen as most beautiful in Estonia for 2024

05.12

Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

06.12

Estonian company to start testing anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year

08:35

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

06.12

Historians: Narva flag should be given back its true colors

06.12

Tallinn to showcase new Tulika tänav design in coming weeks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo