Hando Sutter named next CEO of Estonian Employers' Confederation

Hando Sutter.
Hando Sutter. Source: Maido Parv/Estonian Employers' Confederation
Taking over the role starting in October, former Eesti Energia chief Hando Sutter has been named as the next CEO of the employers' representative organization Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETK).

Kai Realo, president of the ETK Council, said that the decisive factor involved in Sutter's selection was his experience in leading private businesses, state-owned enterprises and a large workforce alike.

According to Sutter, Estonia needs to restore its competitiveness, and as CEO of the ETK, he will pool the organization's top expertise and energy to do so.

He has previously managed, among others, the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, Nord Pool Spot and Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG). He has likewise been a member of the ETK Council as well as chaired the ETK's education working group for years.

Sutter was confirmed as CEO by the ETK Council, which consists of representatives of the organization's members.

This summer, a public competition was organized to find a new CEO for ETK, as its current CEO, Arto Aas, will be stepping down this fall and starting work at the Estonian technology firm OIXIO. A total of 45 people applied for the position.

Both directly and via its affiliates, the Estonian Employers' Confederation (ETK) represents more than 2,000 Estonian companies employing a combined 250,000. The organization is an apolitical non-governmental organization (NGO).

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Aili Vahtla

