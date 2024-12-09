Over 75% of residents believe human rights are respected in Estonia

The majority of Estonian residents believe human rights are upheld in Estonia. However, the number of people saying the Constitution does not protect their rights has risen.

In a poll conducted by Turu-uuringute AS and commissioned by the Estonian Institute of Human Rights, 77 percent of respondents agreed that human rights are respected in Estonia.

Slightly more men (79 percent) than women (76 percent) agreed with the statement. The belief was highest in the 20–29 age category at 93 percent, a press release from the Estonian Institute of Human Rights said.

However, the figures differed according to ethnicity. Among Estonian respondents, 84 percent believe human rights are upheld, compared to 64 percent of respondents of Russian ethnicity.

Additionally, 69 percent of the respondents agreed that human rights can only be guaranteed when national security is ensured first. This viewpoint received the strongest support among women (74 percent) and ethnic Estonian respondents (75 percent). When asked if, in a state of war, the interests of the state and society should outweigh those of the individual, 72 percent of all respondents agreed.

A significant majority, 91 percent, agreed that ensuring human rights is a prerequisite for the security of a democratic state governed by the rule of law.

In 2024, 70 percent of respondents believe the constitution protects their rights – a drop of 10 percent. Twenty-five percent disagreed.

After right to life, free healthcare, and education, the most important human rights identified were freedom of speech and the media freedom (57 percent), equality before the law (50 percent), and data protection (41 percent). Social security, vacation, and pension rights were valued by 38 percent of respondents.

Fair trials and free elections were deemed important by 38 percent and 37 percent of respondents, respectively. Children's rights were prioritized by 34 percent, while racial, ethnic, or linguistic equality was important to 32 percent. These were followed by gender equality (21 percent), rights of persons with disabilities (30 percent), and religious freedom (24 percent). Only 6 percent of respondents considered the rights of sexual minorities important.

A total of 12 percent of respondents admitted to having discriminated against someone through their words or actions. This figure was higher among men (16 percent) than women (8 percent) and was most pronounced among younger respondents aged 18–19 and 30–39 at 20 percent. Instances of discrimination cited included remarks or actions on social media, in public or private conversations, in complaints, or through spreading unchecked information.

The criminalization of hate speech is not supported by 52 percent of respondents, with 38 percent are in favor. Women were more supportive of criminalization (42 percent) than men (32 percent).

Additionally, 57 percent of respondents believe that dual citizenship provides certain individuals with significantly greater political and economic privileges compared to those holding only a single citizenship. This view was particularly strong among respondents aged 40–49, with 67 percent agreeing.

"The survey results reflect both satisfaction and growing concern about the protection of human rights. A changing world demands a conscious and balanced approach that prevents emotions or the interests of vocal groups from excessively influencing society. International and domestic developments, such as misinformation, as well as political and military conflicts, impact the observance of human rights, as these results demonstrate," said Aet Kukk, Executive director of the Estonian Institute of Human Rights.

She also noted growing uncertainty about whether international law, fundamental rights declarations, and charters remain effective and reassuring during times of societal crisis.

"This requires a deliberate and balanced approach to protecting human rights, avoiding emotional reactions or subordinating society to the interests of specific vocal groups," Kukk emphasized.

The Estonian Institute of Human Rights commissioned the survey to mark International Human Rights Day, celebrated on December 10.

The survey has been conducted annually since 2012. Results from previous years can be accessed here (in Estonian.)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!