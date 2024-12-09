X!

President attends opening of restored Notre Dame Cathedral

Alar Karis in Paris.
Source: ERR
President Alar Karis was in Paris on Saturday for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral along with dozens of world leaders. The landmark was damaged by a fire in 2019.

Few believed that French President Emmanuel Macron could fulfill his promise to rebuild the cathedral within five years and bridge the divide between church and state, he accomplished it, reported "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Leaders from over 50 countries were present, including President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who held a meeting.

"Often, meetings occur both around formal tables and at dining tables. Conversations can be a bit more relaxed there, and sometimes problems are resolved more easily when not constrained by strict formalities," Karis said.

The president was seen sitting close to both Macron and Zelenskyy at the opening ceremony. In a tweet he said he "exchanged thoughts" with them and Trump.

"President Macron and I know each other well, and of course, I've invited him to visit Estonia again. He has not managed to make it yet, but perhaps, once matters in France settle down, he will come," Karis said.

Macron last visited Estonia in 2017 when he participated in the digital summit held during Estonia's presidency of the European Union.

In October, ERR reported the "Estonia" piano factory gifted a grand piano to the restored Notre Dame.

You can watch the ceremony here on ERR.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

