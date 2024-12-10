X!

Electricity prices in Estonia to reach €431 per MWh on Wednesday

News
Electrical socket.
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The average electricity exchange price in Estonia on Wednesday (December 11) will be €221.56 per megawatt-hour (MWh). The peak will be between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. when the electricity exchange price is set to reach €431.67 per MWh.

While the average price in the Nord Pool Estonia price zone on Tuesday was €148.47 per MWh, the daily average on Wednesday will be €221.56 per MWh.

The exchange price for electricity will only be below €100 per MWh only in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the price will jump from €70 to €131 per MWh. At 8 a.m. it will  increase to €221 per MWh and at 9 a.m. it will be €362 per MWh.

The price will then remain high throughout the day.

The highest price will be between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., when it will be €431.67 per MWh. At 6 p.m. it will drop to €392.73 and an hour later to €290 per MWh.

Even though the price falls to €116 per MWh by 9 p.m., it will stay above €100 per MWh until the end of the day.

The daily average electricity exchange price on Wednesday will €221.56 in Estonia,. In neighboring Latvia, it will be €232.56 per MWh and in Lithuania, €225.89 per MWh.

The last time prices were this high was on  October 2, when all three Baltic countries had a price of €241 per MWh.

---

Editor: Valner Väino, Michael Cole

