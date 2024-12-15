Electricity prices hit two-month high this week

This week, electricity prices in Estonia reached their highest level in two months, and were among the highest recorded all year.

Electricity in Estonia's price region on the Nord Pool power exchange averaged €124.64 per megawatt-hour (MWh) this week, up from an average of €91.90 the week before.

The last time the weekly average price exceeded this was during the first week of October, when electricity in Estonia averaged €131.19 per MWh.

Only once this year have prices surpassed even that, reaching €242.52 per MWh in the first week of January.

Hourly electricity prices soared this week, peaking as high as €542 on Thursday.

This week's high electricity prices were attributed to maintenance work on power connections and at Auvere Power Plant, as well as calm weather in Germany raising typically low electricity prices in Sweden.

