Estonia's electricity prices set to soar on Wednesday morning

The price of electricity in the Estonian zone of the Nord Pool electricity exchange will rise to almost €500 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Wednesday morning (December 18). The average price for the day will also be high, at €142 per MWh.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the electricity exchange price in Estonia will be €494 per MWh, and €465.66 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Electricity prices will drop somewhat on Wednesday evening. From 5 p.m. until the end of the day, the price will be less than €100 per MWh, falling gradually each hour toas little as €2.26 per MWh just before midnight.

In Finland, Wednesday's prices will almost be as high as in Estonia, with a daily average of €134.74 per MWh.

On Tuesday, the average electricity price throughout the day in Estonia was €100.77 per MWh, while on Monday it was just €37.66 per MWh. Last week's average price on the electricity exchange was €124.64 per MWh.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!