X!

Estonia's electricity prices set to soar on Wednesday morning

News
Power cords plugged into electric sockets.
Power cords plugged into electric sockets. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The price of electricity in the Estonian zone of the Nord Pool electricity exchange will rise to almost €500 per megawatt-hour (MWh) on Wednesday morning (December 18). The average price for the day will also be high, at €142 per MWh.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the electricity exchange price in Estonia will be €494 per MWh, and €465.66 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Electricity prices will drop somewhat on Wednesday evening. From 5 p.m. until the end of the day, the price will be less than €100 per MWh, falling gradually each hour toas little as €2.26 per MWh just before midnight.

In Finland, Wednesday's prices will almost be as high as in Estonia, with a daily average of €134.74 per MWh.

On Tuesday, the average electricity price throughout the day in Estonia was €100.77 per MWh, while on Monday it was just €37.66 per MWh. Last week's average price on the electricity exchange was €124.64 per MWh.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

New FIA Rally chief Emilia Abel: No two days are the same

19:56

Prime minister: University will have to revisit its decision regarding Israel Updated

19:44

Synchronized train services to improve links between Tartu and rest of Baltics

19:32

EKA Council advises rector to reconsider decision on Israeli universities

19:20

Estonia's electricity prices set to soar on Wednesday morning

18:51

Heidy Purga: Estonian cinema has only gained from the film rebate fund

18:48

Jewish Community of Estonia chair: We hope EKA situation will be resolved

18:16

Paul Aron: I am ready to give it my all to reach F1

17:49

Tallinn to limit free electric vehicle parking in city center to residents

17:26

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas jazz festival ends with Frank Zappa tribute

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

16.12

12 countries agree to 'crack down' on Russia's 'shadow fleet'

09.12

Top leaders to attend JEF security summit in Tallinn next week

16.12

What is the Joint Expeditionary Force and what will the 2024 leaders' summit focus on?

09:12

Experts in Estonia cautious about Bitcoin surge

12:49

Gallery: Heads of government, state arrive at JEF summit in Tallinn

16.12

Are foreign investments in Estonia experiencing an ice age?

11:18

Estonian bank LHV to lay off up to 60 people in early 2025

19:56

Prime minister: University will have to revisit its decision regarding Israel Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo