Gallery: Tallinn's 'million-kroon' toilet replaced at Toompea

The new public toilet opened at Toompea replaces the
A new public toilet has been opened at Tallinn's Toompea, replacing the infamous so-called "million Kroon toilet." Unlike the first costly project 20 years ago, the new facility did not cost the city a cent.

In October, Tallinn city authorities removed the small restroom building opened in 2002, which had cost a staggering 2.3 million kroons at the time.

This week, a new restroom was installed at the location, and this time it costs the city nothing, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) told ERR.

"The city incurs no expense because the restroom was installed under a concession agreement with JC Decaux. The agreement stipulates that JC Decaux will install new outdoor restrooms, bus shelters, and advertising panels in the city and is allowed to sell advertising on them," he explained.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

