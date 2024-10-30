X!

Toompea's 'million-kroon toilet' to be replaced

The site of the former toilet at Toompea.
The site of the former toilet at Toompea. Source: Lugeja foto
The so-called "million-kroon toilet," which once sparked considerable public attention and cost over two million Estonian kroons, at Tallinn's Toompea is being replaced.

Kesklinn district elder Sander Andla confirmed the facility's replacement. "It's old and worn out, so it's being swapped for a new one," he told ERR.

Erkki Vaheoja, head of Tallinn's department of urban environment maintenance, said the toilet was removed on Friday and will be replaced "in the near future."

The public restroom was opened in January 2002 and cost 2.3 million kroons. Corruption charges were brought against several officials who were later fined.

Initially, using the toilet cost two kroons, rising to three kroons in 2004. Since 2011, the fee has been 20 cents.

The "mllion-kroon" toilet at Toompea in 2007. Source: Wikipedia

At the time, The Baltic Times English language newspaper wrote (page 4):

"SUPER TOILET: Tallinn has opened a 1.2 million kroon ($57,000) public toilet in the Old Town, near Nevsky Cathedral.

"The stylish loo, said to be good enough for a king, cost Tallinn taxpayers as much as a citycenter luxury apartment. But the fee to get in is just 2 kroons ($0.11).

"The toilet house lies at the seat of government in Toompea. It came from Sweden and was specially designed to blend in with its surroundings.

""The toilet is safe and will withstand any hooliganism," said a proud Ain Valdmann from Tallinn City Council."

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

